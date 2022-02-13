‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

It remains to be seen how faithful HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us will be, but the show has tapped its creator, Neil Druckmann, to direct an episode of the show. What episode this will be, we don't know, but Druckmann recently opened up about the experience of filmmaking and how is both similar and different to directing games, which he has done across both The Last of Us and Uncharted. In the process of this, Druckmann also teased his episode of the show, though, as you would expect, the director didn't have anything too juicy to share.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO