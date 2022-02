Oscar Tshiebwe projected as a clear difference-maker as Kentucky's starting center coming into this season, but few would have picked the West Virginia transfer to emerge as arguably the favorite to win National Player of the Year honors. At this point, the native of Congo is right in the mix and quite possibly holds the No. 1 spot thanks to per-game averages of 16.4 points, 15.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 2.0 steals. Tshiebwe dropped 27 points and 19 rebounds on Florida in a win on Saturday, and Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler said on Monday that his big man is the "self-explanatory" pick for NPOY awards.

