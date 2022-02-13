ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Boho decor is back in style. Here are the home pieces you need to get on-trend

By BestReviews, Jennifer Manfrin
 23 hours ago

Are you looking for a way to decorate your living space that will give it character that’s as unique as it is timeless? You might want to consider a bohemian-style makeover. Also referred to simply as boho, this eclectic interior design was introduced in Paris, France in the 19th century and became popular in the U.S. in the 1960s.

Today a fresh, contemporary take on the classic boho style is on trend. From artwork to furniture to accent pieces, there are numerous home decor items available that will add a touch of Bohemian appeal to your place.

What is boho?

A person who pursues a unique or unconventional life is often referred to as bohemian. Boho home design can be described similarly, as the intriguing pieces used to create this decorative style stand out from traditional decor.

Just about any item can sport a boho style. Some of the most popular home pieces include furniture, wall art, area rugs , tapestries, bedding, curtains and accent pieces like pillows, throws and baskets.

Characteristic of boho style

Eclectic is one the first words that come to mind when describing items that fit into the boho aesthetic. They typically lack specific structure or color schemes and have artistic or creative appeal. However, they do include a few common elements:

  • Mixed textures, bold hues and ornate patterns are some of the hallmarks of bohemian-inspired pieces. Boho is as worldly as it is timeless, as it’s inspired by several cultures and can be vintage or contemporary.
  • Elements of nature are also popular in the boho home style. When creating a bohemian feel in a home, many decorators include plants.
  • Natural materials like wood, rattan, textiles and metal are used to make boho home accessories, including shelves, rugs, furniture and accent pieces. Macrame accents in particular are popular.
  • Animals, flowers, plants and people are often the subjects of colorful bohemian art.

When it comes to home decorating, boho style is versatile, too. Whether you are planning to update an entire room or simply add a few accent pieces, there are boho items available for any room.

Best boho home pieces

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gwEqq_0eDSDijt00

Lush Decor Bohemian Stripe Window Curtains

With bold colors and fun patterns, these curtains are the perfect window dressing to complete any room’s bohemian decor. They are crafted in polyester fabric that’s easy to maintain and come in several size options.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hexSp_0eDSDijt00

A Nice Night Floral Mandala Paisley Comforter Set

Turning a bedroom into a bohemian retreat is easy with this stylish comforter set that’s made of super soft microfiber material. In addition to a comforter, it includes two pillow cases.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OrdBC_0eDSDijt00

JLA Home Madison Park Moroccan Tile 4-Piece Deco Box Set

This tile set includes four pieces with interesting patterns and bright colors that will make them the focal point of your favorite boho space. Each tile is gel-coated to create a textured look.

Sold by Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KfPTU_0eDSDijt00

Lavish Home 5-Piece Bamboo Bathroom Decor Set

Constructed of natural bamboo, this accessory set provides a great way to add a bit of boho style to a bathroom. It includes a soap dish, toothbrush holder, tray, liquid soap dispenser and small trash can.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hnq7Z_0eDSDijt00

Stratton Home Decor Round Tulum Rattan Mirror

This mirror features an attention-grabbing design with bamboo for a look that’s both artistic and natural. It has a built-in D-ring for easy installation. The cheerful design will brighten any living space.

Sold by Home Depot , Kohl’s , Macy’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25GsMz_0eDSDijt00

JONATHAN Y Bohemian Flair Vintage Medallion Area Rug

The eclectic pattern of this colorful rug makes it the perfect accent piece for creating boho home decor. In addition to the attractive design, it boasts strong material that holds up well to everyday wear. It’s available in a choice of sizes and color patterns.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33JahE_0eDSDijt00

Langley Street Boho Rainbow III by Regina Moore Wrapped Canvas Painting

The vivid colors in this bohemian rainbow painting will compliment the colors of other boho decor in a room. It’s made by hand on a sturdy canvas that’s built to last.

Sold by Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oh3E8_0eDSDijt00

LNC Wood and Crystal Beaded Chandelier

Cool shapes, vintage appeal and wooden beads make this chandelier the ideal lighting piece for a boho-inspired room. Producing a soft glow is possible thanks to the dimmable light settings.

Sold by Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38JsQX_0eDSDijt00

Madison Park Hayden Accent Chair

This accent chair’s retro design and colorful upholstery give it bohemian flair. The vibrant appearance creates a nice contrast when paired with wood, rattan or macrame decor items.

Sold by Kohl’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cTLsR_0eDSDijt00

Afuly Macrame Wall Hanging Shelf

No boho room is complete without a touch of macrame. This tiered macrame shelf is stylish, easy to hang and perfect for displaying small artsy trinkets.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Agb96_0eDSDijt00

Nearly Natural 4-foot Travelers Palm Artificial Tree

Plants are great for adding an element of nature to bohemian decor, but not everyone has a green thumb. This faux palm will always stay green and looks natural. It stands 4 feet in height.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iz9PY_0eDSDijt00

Flintwood Solid Wood End Table

The wood and metal structure of this appealing end table give it a rustic appearance. It’s both functional and decorative, as it features a durable top with an open base for placing treasured items on display.

Sold by Wayfair

Jennifer Manfrin writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

