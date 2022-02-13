ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Police arrest protesters who remained at US-Canada bridge

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWeMz_0eDSDZkE00

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near a key U.S.-Canadian border bridge early Sunday, trying to end one of the main demonstrations that have broken out across Canada and the world against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions.

Windsor police said arrests were being made and vehicles were being towed just after dawn near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest border crossing to the U.S. Television images showed officers detaining protesters.

Teens charged in shooting of off-duty officer in Harlem: NYPD

Only two pickup trucks and less than a dozen protesters blocked the road to the bridge before police moved in. Afterward, police barricades remained and it was not immediately clear when the bridge might be opened.

Police on Saturday had persuaded demonstrators to move their pickup trucks and others cars that they used at the entrance to the crossing that sees 25% of all trade between the two countries, though it remained closed.

In the capital, Ottawa, the ranks of protesters swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators. The city has seen that on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January.

The protests at the bridge, in Ottawa and elsewhere have reverberated outside the country, with similarly inspired convoys in France , New Zealand and the Netherlands, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.

An ex-Cabinet minister in Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government took the unusual step of calling out her former federal colleagues as well as the province and city for not putting an end to the protests.

“Amazingly, this isn’t just Ottawa. It’s the nation’s capital,” Catherine McKenna tweeted. “But no one — not the city, the province or the federal government can seem to get their act together to end this illegal occupation. It’s appalling. … Just get your act together. Now.”

Trudeau has so far rejected calls to use the military, but had said that “all options are on the table” to end the protests that have affected the economy on both sides of the border. Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society.

Ottawa police said in a statement late Saturday that a joint command center had now been set up together with the Ontario Provincial Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. They said that would beef up enforcement capabilities that had been limited by “safety concerns — arising from aggressive, illegal behavior by many demonstrators — limited police enforcement capabilities.”

New genetic technology helps solve decades-old serial killer case

Police earlier issued a statement calling the protest an unlawful occupation and saying they were waiting for reinforcements before implementing a plan to end the demonstrations.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency last week for the capital, where hundreds of trucks remained in front of the Parliament Buildings and demonstrators have set up portable toilets outside the prime minister’s office where Trudeau’s motorcade usually parks.

Even after protesters’ vehicles were removed early Saturday, hundreds more arrived to bolster the crowd and settled into a faceoff with police about two blocks away, waving flags and yelling. While there were no visible physical confrontations, the crowd still controlled the road to the bridge.

On Friday, a judge ordered an end to the blockade of mostly pickup trucks and cars, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.

With the bridge closed, auto plants on both sides have been forced to shut down or reduce production. The standoff came at a time when the industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

In Ottawa, 31-year-old Stephanie Ravensbergen said she turned out to support her aunt and uncle who have parked their semi in the streets since the beginning of the protest. She opposes vaccine and mask requirements and said it’s important for schoolchildren to be able to see their friends’ faces and emotions.

“We want the right to choose,” Ravensbergen said. “We want the right to be able to do what everybody else can do.”

On the other side of the country, protesters disrupted operations at another border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, but officials said it was not blocked. A border crossings in Alberta remained shut down as well.

While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada’s public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter there than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

Man charged in officer shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a firearms complaint in Frederick. The 911 call reported a suspicious man that we now know is 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway. When officers Kristen Kowalksy and Bryan Snyder arrived at […]
FREDERICK, MD
Slate

Ottawa Mayor Warns City Is “Losing This Battle” Against Vaccine Mandate Protests

Protesters that have taken over much of the Canadian capital’s downtown are disrupting daily life in Ottawa and authorities are making renewed efforts to stop anyone from attempting to provide support to the demonstrators. Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said protesters far outnumber police and authorities are “losing this battle” against the demonstrators that have camped out in Canada’s capital for 10 days. “The situation at this point is completely out of control because the individuals with the protest are calling the shots,” Watson said on a local radio station. “They have far more people than we have police officers.” Police are now boosting efforts to try to cut off any lifelines to the protests, warning that anyone taking “material aid,” such as fuel, to the protesters could be arrested.
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Canada's Freedom Convoy slowly circles Ottawa airport and snarls traffic after targeting border crossings: Police threaten to arrest protesters without a warrant in 'message to demonstrators' as US government warns that another convoy is planning to cause Super Bowl chaos

Canada's Freedom Convoy movement is finding creative ways around the government's attempt to slow down protests throughout the capital city of Ottawa by circling the arrival and departure lanes at the city's airport. The anti-vaccine mandate protesters made their way to Ottawa International Airport on Thursday, still angry at Prime...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ford
Person
Justin Trudeau
Person
Catherine Mckenna
Salon

Canadian police clear anti-vax protesters from Ambassador Bridge to U.S.

Supporters arrive at Parliament Hill for the Freedom Truck Convoy to protest against Covid-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions in Ottawa, Canada, on January 29, 2022. - Hundreds of truckers drove their giant rigs into the Canadian capital Ottawa on Saturday as part of a self-titled "Freedom Convoy" to protest vaccine mandates required to cross the US border. (LARS HAGBERG/AFP via Getty Images)
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Police#Nypd#Washington Dc#Ap#Canadian
Washington Examiner

Ottawa truckers and supporters staying despite threats of arrest and bridge blockade clearing

OTTAWA, ONTARIO — Fist-bumping their way down Ottawa's slushy streets, supporters of the truckers' protest who showed up in Canada's capital city Saturday pushed back on threats made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, denounced aggressive action taken against supporters in Windsor, Ontario, and vowed to keep bringing supplies to truckers who have been stationed near Parliament Hill for more than two weeks.
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
AFP

Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to quell Canada protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday was expected to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against Covid-19 health rules, as police arrested 11 people with a "cache of firearms" blocking a border crossing with the United States in Alberta. Trudeau will invoke the Emergencies Act to give the government extra powers in a national crisis to bring an end to the trucker-led protests now entering a third week, according to public broadcaster CBC. Hundreds of big rigs still clog the streets of the capital Ottawa.
PROTESTS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Police clear way to key US-Canada bridge, but still closed

WINDSOR, Ontario — (AP) — Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing Sunday, ending a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.
NFL
AFP

Canadian protesters out in force again, key bridge still blocked

Canadian demonstrators led by truckers angry over Covid-19 restrictions defied police and kept occupying a key bridge Saturday, while thousands more rallied in the capital as a two-week-old protest showed no signs of abating. The demonstrations have inspired copycat protests that are now spreading around the globe, including to France, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Australia. In Ontario, where authorities have declared a state of emergency, the provincial supreme court had ordered truckers to end their blockade of the strategic Ambassador Bridge, which links the city of Windsor in Canada to Detroit, Michigan in the United States. The protest has forced major automakers in both countries to halt or scale back production and Washington on Friday urged Ottawa to use its federal powers to end the blockade.
PROTESTS
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy