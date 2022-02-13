ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WATCH: Video shows apparent road rage chase along busy NC highway

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daryl Matthews
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1clSUA_0eDSDXym00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A scary case of apparent road rage in North Carolina was caught on camera, including the moment law enforcement stopped one of the vehicles involved.

Witnesses say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 73 in Guilford County, located in the north-central part of the state.

In the full video , you can see a white work van appearing to chase a black sedan weaving in and out of traffic on the southbound lanes.

Pete Denny witnessed the road rage unfold from start to finish. He said it lasted nearly 10 minutes and he captured it all on camera.

“They have been going at it 6 or 8 minutes before I even started recording, and matter of fact, the guy even tried to cut me off two or three times, and I didn’t want to confront it. So I backed off, and then that’s when the black car got involved. It was like a boxing match,” Denny told Nexstar’s WGHP.

Rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says

In the video , a white van is seen going full speed, chasing down a black car using multiple lanes to catch up, nearly causing several accidents.

The video shows the van using off-ramp exits to get around other vehicles, to get closer to the car. At one point, the van got directly behind the car before the driver slammed on the brakes.

Denny said the driver of the black car threw a cup full of liquid at the van before veering off the road into a median.

Shortly after, a North Carolina Trooper pulled over the work van.

Denny said he first captured the video to send to his brother, who works with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Denny said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate that neither one of them wrecked or hurt anyone seriously,” said Denny.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the van, 62-year-old Jerry Wyatt, and the driver of the black sedan, 25-year-old Joshua Livesay, have both been charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving. Both are scheduled to appear in court in April.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the case remains an open matter and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WDVM 25

3-year-old who disappeared near Charlotte homicide scene found safe; father arrested

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A three-year-old girl who went missing nearby an ongoing homicide investigation on Sunday in north Charlotte has been located safe, Charlotte Police confirmed with Queen City News. Three-year-old Marlaya Patterson went missing and her father, 31-year-old Corey Patterson, was believed to have abducted her, according to Charlotte Police. The […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Guilford County, NC
WDVM 25

19 year old dies in car crash

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — A car crash took the life of a 19-year-old in Sterling on Friday night. The crash took place on Russell Branch Parkway in the area of Kincora Drive around 9 p.m.; 19-year-old Christopher Lavayen was driving when his car left the road, causing it to crash through a fence and down […]
STERLING, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
WDVM 25

Building collapse in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — There was a partial building collapse in the 100 block of West All Saints Street. On their official Facebook page, the Frederick Police Department said that they are assisting fire and rescue and that West All Saints Street will be closed from Court Street to Bentz Street until further notice.
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Man charged in officer shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a firearms complaint in Frederick. The 911 call reported a suspicious man that we now know is 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway. When officers Kristen Kowalksy and Bryan Snyder arrived at […]
FREDERICK, MD
WDVM 25

Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law takes effect starting Feb. 15

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — It’s that time of year again. Virginia’s 4 p.m. burn law is about to begin. Starting Feb. 15 and lasting through April 30 each year, the Virginia Department of Forestry (DOF) says that any outdoor burning is prohibited until after 4 p.m. “The 4 p.m. burning law bans open-air burning prior […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Reckless Driving#Wghp#Nexstar
WDVM 25

One dead after shooting in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Feb. 10, in the 3900 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Responding officers found 28-year-old Adrian Williams inside of a house with a gunshot wound. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD asks that anyone with any information […]
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WDVM 25

UPDATE: All clear issued in Howard University bomb threat

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. — The Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University Police have issued an all clear following the bomb threat. WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police issued a shelter-in-place at Howard University following a “bomb threat against the main campus” on Monday. The campus is currently being swept by law enforcement. Anyone on the campus must […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy