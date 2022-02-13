ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Liam Gallagher 'went off the rails' following Oasis split

By Celebretainment
Ashley County Ledger
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLiam Gallagher "went off the rails" after Oasis split up. The 'Roll With It' rockers abruptly split in 2009 after the 49-year-old rocker had an argument with his elder brother and bandmate just before they were due to perform a gig in France and Liam admits that he found it tough...

www.ashleycountyledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
hazard-herald.com

'Everything's Electric': Liam Gallagher releases new single co-written by Dave Grohl

Liam Gallagher has released 'Everything's Electric', co-written by Dave Grohl. The former Oasis frontman is back with his first new solo release since the standalone track 'All You're Dreaming Of' in December 2020, the lead single from his eagerly-awaited third solo album, 'C'mon You Know'. The 'Bold' rocker recruited the...
MUSIC
KXLY

Liam Gallagher is a babysitting star

Liam Gallagher has been babysitting for Debbie Gwyther’s family. The 49-year-old star – who got engaged to his partner in 2019 – admitted he was impressed with what he saw of new Disney animated blockbuster ‘Encanto’ after watching a bit of it with his future sister-in-law’s children.
CELEBRITIES
KULR8

Liam Gallagher: 'The BRIT Awards need a bit of me' to represent rock music

Liam Gallagher thinks the BRIT Awards needs someone like him in the lineup. The former Oasis frontman will be playing at the prestigious ceremony at London's O2 Arena on February 8 - alongside the likes of Ed Sheeran and Adele - and he's happy to be on the bill "representing" rock music.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
wfpk.org

VIDEO: Watch Adele, Liam Gallagher perform on the BRIT Awards

It’s probably not a surprise to hear Adele cleaned up at the BRIT Awards this week!. She won Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for 30 and Song of the Year for “Easy on Me.”. But the real treat came with her live performance of the...
MUSIC
NME

Liam Gallagher swaggers towards summer with new Dave Grohl-featuring song ‘Everything’s Electric’

First there was the joyous, unifying free gig for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena. Then there was the headline slot at Reading & Leeds Festival, a bold, brash ‘fuck you’ that found the greatest frontman on the planet back in snarling rockstar mode. If those 2021 gigs, which captured both sides of Liam Gallagher, capped off one era, here’s the start of another: the effervescent, Dave Grohl-featuring lead single from R Kid’s upcoming third solo album, ‘C’mon You Know’.
MUSIC
Vulture

Oi You Bumbaclarts, Liam Gallagher Has a New Song Out

Morning Rastas, how we feeling? Former Oasis front man and current potato hurler Liam Gallagher has released the rollicking first track, “Everything’s Electric,” from his upcoming solo album C’mon You Know. It’s not the Gen X “Magic Bus” tune that he teased a few months ago on social media. Rather, it features Dave Grohl as both a co-writer and drummer (it also, weirdly, has a very “Pretender”-era Foos guitar riff) with this marking the duo’s first collaboration after several decades of friendship. “I don’t hate you but I despise that feeling / There’s nothing left for me here you won’t know if you don’t go,” Gallagher snarls. “Superficial feelings it’s hard to take it easy / Underneath the red sun, everything’s electric!” As is this song.
MUSIC
The Press

Liam Gallagher's new album is 'a bit peculiar'

Liam Gallagher's upcoming album is "a bit peculiar" - and he'll blame the COVID-19 pandemic if people don't like it. The 'Everything's Electric' singer has worked with a range of people - including regular collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, as well as Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig - on 'C'Mon You Know' and he admitted fans may be surprised by the experimental nature of some of the tracks, but he's ready with excuses if it proves to be unpopular.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Liam Gallagher
NME

Liam Gallagher announces huge outdoor Dublin show

Liam Gallagher has announced details of a huge outdoor solo show he’ll play in Dublin this summer. The former Oasis frontman is set to tour this year in support of his upcoming new solo album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, which is set for release on May 27 and is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Why Me? Why Not.’.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Liam Gallagher is talking about an Oasis reunion again

Prepare for those Oasis reunion rumours to restart yet again as Liam Gallagher has insisted the band “should never have split up.”. Every year since Oasis sensationally broke up in 2009 has been plagued by hopefully whispers about the band getting back together again, despite Liam and brother Noel definitely not being on good terms.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oasis#The Rails#Birds#Sunday Times
1029thebuzz.com

Quick Takes: Liam Gallagher & Dave Grohl, Metallica, Van Halen

Former-Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has teamed up with Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin for Gallagher's new single, “Everything’s Electric.” The track, which was co-written by Grohl and Gallagher, will appear on Gallagher's upcoming solo album, titled, C'mon You Know, which drops on May 27th.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview. Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney emotional when listening to song he penned for John Lennon

Sir Paul McCartney has said he finds it emotional listening to a song he wrote which he says was him “talking to John (Lennon) after we’d had all the sort of disputes about The Beatles break up”.The 79-year-old was reflecting on the track Dear Friend, which featured on Wild Life, the debut album from Paul McCartney and Wings formed in 1971 after the Fab Four had parted ways.The band, also known by their original name Wings, had a founding line-up which included Sir Paul’s late wife Linda on keyboards, drummer Denny Seiwell and The Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.In...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Asked Father’s Permission to Join One Rock Band

Wolf Van Halen once went to his father, rock legend Eddie Van Halen, for his opinion about joining another rock band. “That was a funny thing. I was hanging out in New Jersey with my friends from Sevendust while they were recording ‘Black Out the Sun’ and I got a call from Mark Tremonti,” Wolf said in a recent interview. “They didn’t have a bass player and heard that I was in New Jersey and they were in New York. He asked ‘Hey, do you wanna come on tour?’ I [hung] up and called my dad and I was like ‘Hey pop, is it cool if I do this?’ He was like ‘Yeah, go do it. It will be a good time.’”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy