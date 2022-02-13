Review: JetBlue Embraer E190 Economy Class

Orlando International Airport, known as MCO in airline speak, was a destination for over 50 million airline passengers in 2019, making it the 10th busiest airport in the U.S. based on total passenger traffic. For many of those passengers, Orlando is their final destination. The need to spend hours at the airport waiting for a connecting flight isn’t as great as at a major hub airport like Miami, Atlanta, Chicago or New York-JFK. Subsequently, the airline lounge market was stagnant (or even declining) for years because leisure travelers aren’t the bread and butter customers for lounges. These lounges were designed with business travelers in mind, giving them a place to be productive while waiting for their next flight.

