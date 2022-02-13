ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: JetBlue Embraer E190 Economy Class

By shoeguy Guest February 13, 2022, 3:38 pm
For our trip to Turks & Caicos, I booked two separate tickets. I booked one ticket from Tampa to Fort Lauderdale on Silver Airways, and then separately I booked a roundtrip on JetBlue from Fort Lauderdale to Providenciales. I was kind of excited about the JetBlue flight, since it...

