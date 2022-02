21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal is currently taking a small break after his historic feat in Australia when he defeated World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev in the finals of the 2022 Australian Open to become the first man ever to win 21 majors. Nadal had to rally from 2-sets down to claw his way back into the finals and clinch the title in what was the second-longest Grand Slam final.

