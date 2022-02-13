ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nuclear talks more difficult as West “pretends” to take initiative – Iran official

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – A senior Iranian security official said on Monday progress in talks to salvage Iran’s...

wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
NBC News

China would 'end up owning some of the costs' if Russia invades Ukraine, national security adviser warns

WASHINGTON — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned Sunday that China would "end up owning some of the costs" of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia has already assembled 70 percent of the forces it would need to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a U.S. official with direct knowledge of the latest government assessment said late Friday as tensions rise in the region. In a joint statement with Russia last week, China said it opposed NATO expansion, blamed the U.S. for rising tensions and voiced support for the Kremlin's demand for guarantees.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program. The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

Britain's Johnson Plans To Warn Putin As He Bids To Be Leader Of European Solidarity

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will warn President Vladimir Putin on Thursday against invading Ukraine, using a visit to the headquarters of the NATO military alliance to underscore what he cast as European solidarity against Russian hostility. Russia, which has more than 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian border, denies it...
POLITICS
UPI News

Putin says U.S., NATO 'ignored' Russia's security demands

Feb. 1 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said the West has ignored Moscow's key security requests amid tensions over Ukraine's possible membership in NATO. His comments came during a news conference following a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Kremlin. Putin said he was...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Iran unveils new missile it says can strike US bases, Israel

Iran unveiled a new missile on Wednesday with a reported range that would allow it to reach both U.S. bases in the region as well as targets inside its archfoe Israel. State TV reported that the missile has solid fuel and a range of 900 miles. It is called the Khaibar-buster, a reference to a Jewish castle overrun by Muslim warriors in the early days of Islam.
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia to respond soon to U.S. and NATO on security - report

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Russia will respond "in the nearest future" to counterproposals on European security made by the United States and NATO, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his British counterpart Ben Wallace at a meeting in Moscow, the Interfax news agency reported. Moscow has demanded that Washington and...
POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration on Friday restored sanctions waivers to Iran to allow international nuclear cooperation projects, as indirect American-Iranian talks on reviving the 2015 international nuclear deal with Tehran enter the final stretch. The waivers had allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to carry...
POTUS
Lebanon-Express

Putin eyes US concessions amid Ukraine tensions

With Russia carrying out a massive military buildup near Ukraine and the West roundly rejecting Moscow's security demands, a window for diplomacy in the crisis appears to be closing. But even as Moscow continues to bolster its forces and holds sweeping war games, President Vladimir Putin is keeping the window open for more negotiations in a calculated game of brinkmanship intended to persuade Washington and its allies to accept Russia's demands. The West fears that a Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent, while Russia maintains it has no plans to do so but wants its security concerns addressed. While individual European countries have a seat at the negotiating table, Matthew Lee, Diplomatic writer for the Associated Press, says Russia mainly wants to deal with the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

A bad nuclear deal with Iran would be disastrous

The Feb. 6 editorial “Buying time, though not a lot” rationalized that any nuclear deal with Iran would be better than no deal. The opposite is true. A bad deal is likely to advance Iran ever closer to a nuclear weapon. A credible threat to Israel’s survivability will unquestionably bring about an Israeli preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities and other installations to paralyze response, no matter the consequences, in keeping with Israeli’s survivability doctrine as amply demonstrated since its reestablishment in 1948. Israel is not about to sit idly by when facing an existential threat. No nation can or will. That would engulf the Middle East in a major war, possibly spreading well beyond the region and ensnaring the major world powers. This is an outcome nobody wants.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Pentagon chief discusses North Korean threat with Japan, South Korea

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on Wednesday with the defense ministers of South Korea and Japan about the threats posed by North Korea after missile launches by Pyongyang, the Pentagon said. International tension has been rising over a series of North Korean ballistic missile...
MILITARY

