Protests

Multiple anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrested near Ambassador Bridge

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice have arrested multiple anti-vaccine mandate protesters near the...

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

Canada protests: Truckers agree to open one lane of Ambassador Bridge as Ontario declares state of emergency

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Police arrest remaining protesters at US-Canada bridge

Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BBC

Ambassador Bridge: Police launch bid to clear Canada trucker blockade

Police have started to clear a blockade of the main crossing between Canada and the United States. After days of protests by truckers against Covid rules at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario, officers urged them to heed an injunction against the demonstration. The vital trade route links Windsor, Ontario, with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Judge orders protesters to end blockade of Ambassador Bridge; Ontario premier declares state of emergency, threatens fines, prison time

An Ontario court on Friday ordered protesters to end their blockade of a key bridge connecting Canada with the United States, as the country headed into a third weekend of “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations. The protests have paralyzed the capital, slowed traffic at the border and caused manufacturers on both sides of the crossing to reduce operations.
PROTESTS
freightwaves.com

Ambassador Bridge blockade enters 4th day; protesters block new border crossing

The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge continued on Thursday as the supply chain reeled from the disruption not only at the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, but also at two other border crossings. The bridge, which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, remained closed to Canada-bound traffic as...
TRAFFIC
MetroTimes

Canadian officials threaten truck protesters with forced removal if they don’t leave Ambassador Bridge

Canadian officials are done talking. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is seeking a court order on Friday to authorize him to forcibly remove protesters from the Ambassador Bridge. “The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Dilkens said at a news conference.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Canada trucker protest - live: Protesters remain on Ambassador bridge in standoff with police

A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
PROTESTS
CBS News

Biden administration urges Canada counterparts to end trucker protest

The Biden administration is urging the Canadian government to help put an end to the trucker protest against COVID-19 mandates that has been blocking the Ambassador Bridge, a major trade crossing, for days now. Los Angeles is also gearing up for a potential trucker protest there on Super Bowl Sunday. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVZ

Anti-mask mandate protest held near Redmond High School

Several days of anti-mask mandate protests continued Tuesday at a park near Redmond High School. Is KTVZ pouting with the one sentence article because someone hurt their feelers?? Not going along with their agenda?? Maybe KTVZ should work at better representing all of the community instead of 1/3 of the progressive boneheads that exist in it. Pathetic.
REDMOND, OR
q957.com

Explainer-How Ottawa’s anti-vaccine mandate protests are spreading globally

(Reuters) – Horn-blaring demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers have caused gridlock in the capital Ottawa since late January. The protests are now spilling to key Canada-United States border crossings and disrupting trade. Copycat protests have also sprung up in Australia, New...
PROTESTS
International Business Times

Canada Police Clear Key Border Bridge But Protests Still Crippling Ottawa

Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,"...
PROTESTS
deadlinedetroit.com

'Freedom Convoy' Covid rules protest by Canadian truckers blocks Ambassador Bridge traffic to Detroit

Truckers protesting Canada's Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions blocked traffic Monday on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. After an overnight shutdown of U.S.-bound traffic, the critical span reopened, Windsor Police tweeted at 5:52 a.m. But by 9 a.m., protesters again snarled traffic on a Wyandotte Street bridge approach, CBC reporter Chris Ensing tweets at 9 a.m. A trickle of big rigs were getting through.
TRAFFIC

