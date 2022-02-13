Multiple anti-vaccine mandate protesters arrested near Ambassador Bridge

Canadian truckers staging a protest against Covid-19 restrictions on the Ambassador Bridge between Ontario and Michigan have reportedly agreed to open one lane of traffic after a four-day blockade that prompted a state of emergency declaration in the province.CBC News captured footage showing truckers slowly moving their vehicles out of one of the exit lanes into Canada on Friday morning - however local police indicated traffic remained at a standstill.The development came just hours before a court took up a request for an injunction to permanently end the blockade.The injunction was put forward by auto-industry leaders and backed by the...
Demonstrators were detained and vehicles were towed near the Ambassador Bridge linking Detroit and Windsor just after dawn, officers in Ontario said. Police moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing on Sunday, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has impacted the economies of both nations.
Anti–vaccine mandate protesters in Ottawa received some help from their neighbors to the south, the Ottawa police chief said Wednesday, with a "significant element" from the U.S. involved with funding and planning the event. Thousands of people descended on Ottawa Friday to demonstrate against Canada's efforts to curb the...
Police have started to clear a blockade of the main crossing between Canada and the United States. After days of protests by truckers against Covid rules at the Ambassador Bridge in Ontario, officers urged them to heed an injunction against the demonstration. The vital trade route links Windsor, Ontario, with...
Major automakers are feeling the strain of the anti-vaccine mandate protests in Canada that have blocked several major bridges on the US-Canada border. Honda, Toyota, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis have all had to cut production in Canada, the US, or both as the anti-mandate protests stretch into their third week.
Canadian police on Saturday morning executed orders to remove a convoy of truck drivers protesting vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, though some protesters expressed intentions to stay. Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Friday declared a state of emergency in response to the ongoing blockade at Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit to...
An Ontario court on Friday ordered protesters to end their blockade of a key bridge connecting Canada with the United States, as the country headed into a third weekend of “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations. The protests have paralyzed the capital, slowed traffic at the border and caused manufacturers on both sides of the crossing to reduce operations.
The blockade at the Ambassador Bridge continued on Thursday as the supply chain reeled from the disruption not only at the busiest commercial crossing between the U.S. and Canada, but also at two other border crossings. The bridge, which links Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, remained closed to Canada-bound traffic as...
The Ambassador Bridge Friday (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Update, 9:55 a.m. Saturday: Canadian authorities have begun enforcement of an Ontario judge's order to use police action to unclog the the Ambassador Bridge blockade. In a tweet after 8 a.m. this morning, the Windsor Police stated:. The Windsor Police...
Protesters opposed to Covid-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew some of their vehicles from a US-Canadian border bridge on Saturday, but ramped up demonstrations in cities across Canada, including the capital, where police said they were awaiting more officers before ending what they described as an illegal occupation. Late...
Canadian officials are done talking. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is seeking a court order on Friday to authorize him to forcibly remove protesters from the Ambassador Bridge. “The individuals on site are trespassing on municipal property and, if need be, will be removed to allow for the safe and efficient movement of goods across the border,” Dilkens said at a news conference.
A standoff ensued between police and protesters on Saturday night as authorities moved to end the trucker blockade at the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario.Many of the trucks were removed from the bridge but despite the police presence, some protesters on foot remained to continue the demonstration. The crossing into the US is still closed to traffic.The move by authorities to begin disbanding the protesters gathered on the bridge comes after an Ontario judge said he would grant an injunction to end the blockade across the border that has disrupted US-Canada trade.Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz said...
The Biden administration is urging the Canadian government to help put an end to the trucker protest against COVID-19 mandates that has been blocking the Ambassador Bridge, a major trade crossing, for days now. Los Angeles is also gearing up for a potential trucker protest there on Super Bowl Sunday. CBS News correspondent Laura Podesta joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
Canadian police moved in Saturday morning to remove protesters and end a 5-day blockade of Ontario's Ambassador Bridge, The Associated Press reported. A Canadian judge on Friday ordered protesters to stop obstructing the bridge, which they had blocked with their vehicles to protest Canada's COVID-19 restrictions. The order went into...
(Reuters) – Horn-blaring demonstrations demanding an end to Canadian COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers have caused gridlock in the capital Ottawa since late January. The protests are now spilling to key Canada-United States border crossings and disrupting trade. Copycat protests have also sprung up in Australia, New...
Police in Canada have vowed to crack down on an "increasingly dangerous" protest as hundreds of truckers descended on the centre of the Canadian capital to demand an end to Covid vaccine mandates. Cities across Canada, including the financial hub Toronto, are bracing for further disruptions on Sunday as "Freedom...
Canadian police on Sunday cleared a key US border bridge occupied by trucker-led demonstrators angry over Covid-19 restrictions, towing vehicles and making "several" arrests in their bid to quell a movement that has also paralyzed downtown Ottawa. "Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,"...
Truckers protesting Canada's Covid vaccine mandates and restrictions blocked traffic Monday on the Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Windsor. After an overnight shutdown of U.S.-bound traffic, the critical span reopened, Windsor Police tweeted at 5:52 a.m. But by 9 a.m., protesters again snarled traffic on a Wyandotte Street bridge approach, CBC reporter Chris Ensing tweets at 9 a.m. A trickle of big rigs were getting through.
