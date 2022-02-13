ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WATCH: Video shows apparent road rage chase along busy NC highway

By Nexstar Media Wire, Daryl Matthews
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A scary case of apparent road rage in North Carolina was caught on camera, including the moment law enforcement stopped one of the vehicles involved.

Witnesses say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 73 in Guilford County, located in the north-central part of the state.

In the full video , you can see a white work van appearing to chase a black sedan weaving in and out of traffic on the southbound lanes.

Pete Denny witnessed the road rage unfold from start to finish. He said it lasted nearly 10 minutes and he captured it all on camera.

“They have been going at it 6 or 8 minutes before I even started recording, and matter of fact, the guy even tried to cut me off two or three times, and I didn’t want to confront it. So I backed off, and then that’s when the black car got involved. It was like a boxing match,” Denny told Nexstar’s WGHP.

In the video , a white van is seen going full speed, chasing down a black car using multiple lanes to catch up, nearly causing several accidents.

The video shows the van using off-ramp exits to get around other vehicles, to get closer to the car. At one point, the van got directly behind the car before the driver slammed on the brakes.

Denny said the driver of the black car threw a cup full of liquid at the van before veering off the road into a median.

Shortly after, a North Carolina Trooper pulled over the work van.

Denny said he first captured the video to send to his brother, who works with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Denny said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate that neither one of them wrecked or hurt anyone seriously,” said Denny.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the van, 62-year-old Jerry Wyatt, and the driver of the black sedan, 25-year-old Joshua Livesay, have both been charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving. Both are scheduled to appear in court in April.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the case remains an open matter and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

