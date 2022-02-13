ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Louisiana ties set to dominate Super Bowl

By KPLC Digital Team
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s no secret Louisiana has a long history with deep ties in the NFL. Whether it’s those born in the state like Peyton and Eli...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

Related
K945

Former NFL Player Busted in Louisiana With $100K+ Worth of Drugs

Just under a year ago, former Cleveland Brown Greg Robinson was busted in El Paso, Texas while in the possession of 157 pounds of marijuana. He was lucky enough to get slapped with a $5,000 fine and 7 years of probation - but no jail time. After his latest arrest in Louisiana, he probably won't be that lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Drew Brees
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Rams#American Football#Nbc#Bengals Players#Lsu#Nebraska#Lafayette Bengals#Baton Rouge
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Vikings’ plan for Kirk Cousins in 2022, revealed

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly set to bring back Kirk Cousins as their quarterback next season. According a report from NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sticking to their lead QB from the last four seasons. This comes after news that the team is hiring former QB Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Adrian Peterson Arrested at Los Angeles Airport

Adrian Peterson is spending his Super Bowl Sunday in jail. According to TMZ Sports, the legendary NFL running back was arrested on his way out of Los Angeles. Law enforcement told TMZ Sports that Peterson was arrested in booked for felony domestic violence at LAX following a call airport police received Sunday morning over a disturbance on an aircraft leaving LAX and attempting to take off en route to Houston.
NFL
HuffingtonPost

Jay-Z's Partnership With The NFL Never Made Sense. It Makes Even Less Sense 3 Years Later.

The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. While the game will be a battle between an aging quarterback playing for a legacy and a young gunslinger with nothing to lose, the halftime show promises to be a sprawling event of hip-hop luminaries. And, it should be, considering Jay-Z and his company Roc Nation are producing the show.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow Attended Concert After Losing Super Bowl

It’s hard to get into the headspace of a player who just lost the Super Bowl, let alone the starting quarterback for one. In the case of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, he found a unique way to cope with yesterday’s loss. On Monday, TMZ Sports released a...
NFL
WAFB

WAFB

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy