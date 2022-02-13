ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Softball Downed by Blue Devils on Saturday

utahutes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTEMPE, Ariz.- The Utah softball team battled early in their only contest of the day against #20 Duke, but was unable to score the rest of the game after taking an early 2-1 lead after the end of the first and dropped the game, 11-2. Utah falls to 1-2 with two...

utahutes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chicowildcats.com

’Cats come away with Saturday split at Desert Stinger Tournament

TUCSON, Ariz.—Following two wins on Friday's successful first day at the Desert Stinger Tournament, the Chico State softball team added a third straight victory Saturday morning by downing Saint Martin's 4-2. Later in the day, the Wildcats came up on the short end of the final score against MSU Denver, bowing to the Roadrunners 8-3 in action at Lincoln Park in Tucson, Arizona.
CHICO, CA
wwuvikings.com

Softball Drops Two Games in Arizona at Desert Stinger

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Western Washington University softball team was defeated in a pair of games Saturday at the Desert Stinger Tournament at Lincoln Park. The Vikings dropped to 2-7 on the season falling to Washburn 6-2 in the opening game of the day and then 1-0 against Minot State in the second game.
TUCSON, AZ
ABQJournal

Softball openers: Lobos win in Tucson, Aggies hammered

TUCSON — The University of New Mexico softball team opened 2022 with a 3-2 win Friday over Oregon State at the Candrea Classic invitational tournament. The Lobos rode the complete-game, 10-strikeout performance from Indiana transfer Amber Linton in her Lobo debut. She allowed six hits. The Lobos got RBI singles from Andrea Howard, Reyan Tuck and Leslie Romero.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
uclabruins.com

No. 3 UCLA Splits Double-Header at Mark Campbell Invitational

IRVINE, Calif. – The No. 3/3 UCLA softball team split its double-header at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Saturday with a game one, 8-0 victory over RV/- Mississippi State in five innings and a 4-1 loss to No. 1/1 Oklahoma in the night cap. GAME ONE. Shortstop Briana Perez...
COLLEGE SPORTS
utahutes.com

Utah Defeats Minnesota, 4-0; Improve to 9-0

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah women's tennis program continued its school-record start on Sunday afternoon as they remained undefeated following a 4-0 win over the Minnesota Gophers. With the win, Utah improved to 9-0 on the season. This weekend at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center featured three...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahutes.com

Softball Splits Opening Day at Kajikawa Classic

TEMPE, Ariz. – Utah softball split their two opening games at the Kajikawa Classic on Friday, losing in heart breaking fashion to fifth-ranked Oklahoma State and bouncing back to shutout the Bears of Missouri State. With Friday's results, Utah sits at 1-1 after the first day of play. Game...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Lopez
utahutes.com

Eriksen Sets New School Record for Third-Consecutive Weekend

SEATTLE / ALBQUERQUE – The Utah track & field team had an excellent start to its weekend, highlighted with several PRs and of course a third-straight weekend that features Josefine Eriksen breaking yet another school record, this time in the 600m at the Don Kirby Elite Invitational. All eyes...
SPORTS
Davis Enterprise

Basketball: Blue Devils fall in league finale

Zane Pickus nailed a huge 3-pointer at the buzzer. That shot seemed to give his Davis High boys basketball teammates momentum against Pleasant Grove’s squad in the Delta League finale inside North Gym on Friday. In the final eight minutes of the game, the Blue Devils continued to hit...
DAVIS, CA
herdzone.com

Dominant Performance and a Comeback Leads Softball to Saturday Sweep

ATLANTA – The Marshall softball team took both contests in the Saturday twinbill with an 8-0 win over Villanova and then a 6-4 comeback victory against Saint Joseph's on day two of the Buzz Classic, hosted by Georgia Tech. The Thundering Herd improved to 3-1. Game One: Marshall 8,...
SPORTS
Gator Country

Florida Gators softball sweeps Saturday’s doubleheader

TAMPA – No. 6-ranked Florida picked up a pair of wins on day two of the USF – Rawlings Invitational with a 7-1 victory over Kansas City and a 4-0 shutout of No. 16 Michigan Saturday afternoon. The Gators (3-0) picked up a series of clutch performances in...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utes
utahutes.com

Women's Basketball Defeats Cal, 80-75

BERKELEY, Calif. – The Utah women's basketball team got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon in Berkeley as they defeated the California Golden Bears, 80-75, in overtime. With the win, the Utes improved to 15-8 on the season. Freshman Gianna Kneepkens led the Utes (15-8, 6-5 Pac-12)...
BERKELEY, CA
utahutes.com

Men’s Tennis Improves to 11-0 on Season After Pair of Victories

MATCH #1 – Boise State. The Utes secured the doubles point after two tough and very close matches. On court one, Franco Capalbo and Geronimo Espin Busleiman defeated the Bronco duo 6-3, giving the Utes some leverage on the point. On courts two and three, matches got so close that both courts went into tiebreaker sets almost simultaneously. On court two, Utes Francisco Bastias and Bruno Caula were able to take the upper hand and finished 7-6 (5), awarding the Utes with their first match point. On court three, Mathias Gavelin and Jayson Blando were battling it out against BSU's Michael Bott and Ryo Minakata, but their match was unfinished.
TENNIS
Atmore Advance

Blue Devils dominate start, win area championship

Escambia County put together a dominant start and beat Williamson 97-63 tonight to claim the Class 4A, Area 1 championship in Cornell Torrence Gymnasium. Approximately 17 minutes after the opening tip off, the Blue Devils were already ahead 28-14 going into the second period. A combination of good defense and a strong transition game made their presence known early and throughout the contest.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Blue Devils
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
utahutes.com

Women's Basketball Falls at No. 2 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. – The Utah women's basketball team saw its four-game winning streak snapped on Friday night at Maples Pavilion as the No. 2 ranked Stanford defeated the Utes, 91-64. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland led the Utes (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) with 12 points. Kelsey Rees followed with 10 points to round out the double-figure scorers. Utah hit eight threes against the Cardinal (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12). Utah shot 38.5 percent from the floor in the contest.
STANFORD, CA
utahutes.com

Utah Splits Doubleheader on Sunday, Offensive Outburst Against CBU

TEMPE, Ariz.- Utah softball (2-3) closed out the Kajikawa Classic on Sunday with back-to-back games against #20 Duke (4-1) and California Baptist (1-4). The Utes spit the games falling to the Blue Devils, 5-1, and bounced back in dominating fashion to take down the Lancers 11-1. After the conclusion of this weekend's slates, Utah leaves 2-3 with wins against Missouri State and CBU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
wildcatsports.com

Wildcats Break Even on Day Two with Coyotes

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.— Ryan Arredondo struck out four while picking up his first win as Central Washington (3-5, 0-0 GNAC) split day two with Cal State San Bernardino (3-5, 0-0 CCAA). The Wildcats opened the day with a 5-4 victory and fell in game two 5-4. "It was a tough loss in game two," said Central Washington Head Coach Desi Storey. "I thought we were better on the mound in both games and battled well offensively. Arredondo and Hirai had great outings in game one, as well as Kearsey in game two.
BASEBALL
Bakersfield Californian

BC softball takes down Monterey Peninsula for first home win

Rylee Price homered twice, Marissa Campos added one more and Destiny Cuellar drove in a pair of runs with infield hits, as Bakersfield College used a well-balanced offense to beat Monterey Peninsula College 10-4 Saturday afternoon. Cuellar brought home Shelby Buchanan with a successful squeeze play in the second inning...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy