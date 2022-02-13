ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton Bengals fan with ALS makes it to Super Bowl

By Madeline Ashley
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hard work definitely paid off for father-daughter duo Paul and Sarah Miracle . The pair is in Los Angeles to watch the Cincinnati Bengals play Super Bowl 56 — all thanks to generous donors.

“I don’t know, I might just lose my mind. I might just lose complete control. When they come out on the field it’s gonna be something,” said Paul.

Paul Miracle was diagnosed with ALS in 2019. He is a die-hard Bengals superfan. His daughter Sarah successfully launched GoFundMe pages for her dad this football season, which ultimately got her dad to multiple playoff games. Now Sarah has done it again, raising enough money to send her and her dad to the Super Bowl.

NBC 2022 Super Bowl Sunday schedule

“Very thankful. I appreciate all of the support. People are like excited. Even now that it’s done, they’re like pumped. They’re like are you packed? They wanna know all the details. They’re just pumped. They wanna take the journey with us,” said Sarah.

The original goal to get Sarah and Paul to the Super Bowl was $30,000. However, their GoFundMe page blew up and is now sitting at nearly $38,000. Sarah says Delta Airlines is also flying the pair to and from LA in first class free of charge.

“It’s quite, quite amazing to me how people have reacted for our journey with ALS. How many people have been touched by it and made aware of the disease,” said Paul.

3 keys to a Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl win over Los Angeles Rams

Something else that’s amazing to Paul is his daughter’s dedication which has gotten them this far.

“I never would’ve ever been able to afford to go to this without my daughter’s ambition or help. There really is no words. No words…that I can explain how important that is,” said Paul.

NBC4 Columbus

