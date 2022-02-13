ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guilford County, NC

WATCH: Video shows apparent road rage chase along busy NC highway

By Daryl Matthews, Nexstar Media Wire
CBS 42
CBS 42
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppBBL_0eDS6gkv00

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. ( WGHP ) — A scary case of apparent road rage in North Carolina was caught on camera, including the moment law enforcement stopped one of the vehicles involved.

Witnesses say it happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday along Interstate 73 in Guilford County, located in the north-central part of the state.

In the full video , you can see a white work van appearing to chase a black sedan weaving in and out of traffic on the southbound lanes.

Pete Denny witnessed the road rage unfold from start to finish. He said it lasted nearly 10 minutes and he captured it all on camera.

“They have been going at it 6 or 8 minutes before I even started recording, and matter of fact, the guy even tried to cut me off two or three times, and I didn’t want to confront it. So I backed off, and then that’s when the black car got involved. It was like a boxing match,” Denny told Nexstar’s WGHP.

Rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says

In the video , a white van is seen going full speed, chasing down a black car using multiple lanes to catch up, nearly causing several accidents.

The video shows the van using off-ramp exits to get around other vehicles, to get closer to the car. At one point, the van got directly behind the car before the driver slammed on the brakes.

Denny said the driver of the black car threw a cup full of liquid at the van before veering off the road into a median.

Shortly after, a North Carolina Trooper pulled over the work van.

Denny said he first captured the video to send to his brother, who works with the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Denny said he’s thankful no one was hurt.

“Very fortunate that neither one of them wrecked or hurt anyone seriously,” said Denny.

According to North Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of the van, 62-year-old Jerry Wyatt, and the driver of the black sedan, 25-year-old Joshua Livesay, have both been charged with failure to maintain lane control and careless/reckless driving. Both are scheduled to appear in court in April.

North Carolina Highway Patrol says the case remains an open matter and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Guilford County, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
County
Guilford County, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
CBS 42

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
CBS 42

Body of missing Etowah County man found in wooded area

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of an Etowah County man who has been missing since February 3 was found Saturday in a wooded area. The body of Timothy Brandon Brady was discovered by a searcher in a wooded area close to where investigators and search crews have been focusing their efforts. The Etowah […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reckless Driving#Wghp#Nexstar
CBS 42

Driver shot in West Birmingham near Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers with the Birmingham Police Department found a man in the driver seat of a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound Saturday afternoon. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at around 3:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Graymont Avenue near Legion Field. When they arrived, they found a […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa Police investigates fatal motorcycle accident

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a motorcycle accident that was first reported as a hit-and-run Thursday night. Police said that the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. on University Boulevard at 17th Street. The driver of the motorcycle was killed in the crash. Both lanes of University Boulevard at 17th […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Motorcyclist dies in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Tuscaloosa man has died after crashing his motorcycle Thursday night. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers responded to reports of a motorcycle accident at the intersection of University Boulevard and 17th Avenue just after 8 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival, officers discovered James Darrin Spencer, 56, had died from injuries […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 42

Minor injuries, apartment damage reported after Oneonta drive-by shooting

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — At least 20 rounds were fired into an Oneonta Apartment complex during a drive-by shooting Tuesday night, leaving an adult and children with minor injuries. According to Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton, detectives still searching for whoever pulled the trigger. “One of the persons in another apartment was hit by a […]
ONEONTA, AL
CBS 42

The best muscle cars

While there aren’t as many Detroit-bred muscle cars in production today, there are still several American muscle cars to choose from
CARS
CBS 42

CBS 42

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy