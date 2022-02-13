ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosiers Drop Match Against Middle Tennessee

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's tennis team lost 4-0 against Middle Tennessee State on Sunday at the IU Tennis Center. The Blue Raiders (9-3) won at No. 1 and No. 2 doubles to win the doubles point. Patrick...

