Stephen Curry reacts to Sixers trading brother, Seth Curry, to Nets

By Ky Carlin
 1 day ago
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

By now, everybody knows about the deal the Philadelphia 76ers swung to acquire James Harden from the Brooklyn Nets. It was a deal that rocked the league as the Sixers and Nets made the huge move.

While the Sixers got the guy they wanted in Harden while also moving on from the Ben Simmons saga, they had to give up an important shooter in the form of Seth Curry.

Curry, who is coach Doc Rivers’ son-in-law, gave the Sixers a huge help in both the shooting and the ball-handling department. He was averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 assists, and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 40% from deep for Philadelphia, but when it comes to a guy like Harden, the move had to be made.

Curry’s brother, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, had a reaction to the Sixers moving Seth to the Nets in the deal:

I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn. It’s obviously a big move, a big splash. I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that because he loved it there. He ,loved playing there and they were playing well, but obviously you’ve got to make that move. It’s win-win for him. Hopefully, he can still be on a contender and be impactful in the playoff chase with Brooklyn. Excited to see him in a new uni.

Seth Curry took to Instagram after the trade became official to post his goodbyes to the Sixers. As Stephen mentioned, Seth did enjoy playing in Philadelphia, but unfortunately, he was caught in this mega move involving Harden and Simmons. The Sixers had to make that move as they continue to build a legitimate contender around Joel Embiid.

