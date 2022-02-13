ESPN could have Sean McVay in sights for Monday Night Football booth
Never say never, right?
The New York Post reported Sunday ESPN could pursue Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay if he decides to take a break for coaching.
McVay turned 36 on January 24. He suggested at wanting to have a life in this piece, below:
And that brings us to Andrew Marchand’s report before the Rams took the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium.
McVay would likely be able to command a salary of $10-plus million per year. He could also potentially have top broadcasting options with Fox and Amazon, according to sources.
… If an ESPN pursuit of McVay were to happen, it would be the second time the network has gone after McVay. In 2020, The Post reported ESPN had conversations with McVay about joining “Monday Night Football.” McVay stayed with the Rams.
