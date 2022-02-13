ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN could have Sean McVay in sights for Monday Night Football booth

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Never say never, right?

The New York Post reported Sunday ESPN could pursue Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay if he decides to take a break for coaching.

McVay turned 36 on January 24. He suggested at wanting to have a life in this piece, below:

And that brings us to Andrew Marchand’s report before the Rams took the field to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium.

McVay would likely be able to command a salary of $10-plus million per year. He could also potentially have top broadcasting options with Fox and Amazon, according to sources.

… If an ESPN pursuit of McVay were to happen, it would be the second time the network has gone after McVay. In 2020, The Post reported ESPN had conversations with McVay about joining “Monday Night Football.” McVay stayed with the Rams.

FanSided

Vikings new head coach plans could be thwarted by Sean McVay

The Minnesota Vikings were planning to hire Kevin O’Connell as their next head coach but they may have to change their plans. After moving on from Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings did quite a few interviews while searching for their next head coach. They eventually landed on Kevin O’Connell, the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean McVay opens up about coaching future with desire to start a family

Sean McVay is only 36 years old. He was hired as the youngest coach in NFL history, and even five years into his tenure with the Rams, he remains the youngest in the league. He’s quickly turned into one of the best coaches in football, leading the Rams to two Super Bowls and four postseason appearances, but perhaps his time in the NFL won’t span 20-plus years like Bill Belichick and Andy Reid.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Rams Notes: Sean McVay, Robert Woods, Aaron Donald, Von Miller

There has been some talk about the possibility of Rams HC Sean McVay leaving for a job in television at some point and from his recent comments, it certainly seems like it’s something to at least keep an eye on in the coming years. “I love this so much...
NFL
State
New York State
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay shares very interesting comment about coaching future

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will lead his team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but his mind was elsewhere at least briefly on Friday when contemplating his career path. On Friday, McVay offhandedly remarked that he “won’t make it” if he coaches until he’s 60. Asked to expand on that, McVay admitted he has thought about finding the right work-life balance and how starting a family will factor into that.
NFL
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Sean McVay sees poise as Rams wrap Super Bowl prep

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Sean McVay has no "Fast Friday" update on his nerves as the clock ticks toward Super Bowl LVI. "I don't know until it gets closer," the Los Angeles Rams coach said when asked about his anxieties after a crisp walk-through and mini-practice session on Friday. "Here's...
NFL
Yardbarker

Sean McVay discusses coaching future, wants to find work-family balance

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay will lead his team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, but his mind was elsewhere at least briefly on Friday when contemplating his career path. On Friday, McVay offhandedly remarked that he “won’t make it” if he coaches until he’s 60. Asked to expand on that, McVay admitted he has thought about finding the right work-life balance and how starting a family will factor into that.
NFL
RealGM

Sean McVay Openly Ponders Future Away From Coaching

Sean McVay has considered working as a television analyst as an alternative to coaching, multiple sources tell ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. One NFC executive told Jeremy Fowler, "I think he's trying to get that Super Bowl ring quickly so then he can have options. ... If he wants to do TV for a while, he'd be great at it and can always go back and coach any team he wants after that."
NFL
FanSided

Sean McVay comments on future with Rams amid broadcasting rumors

Sean McVay removed all doubts over if he will leave the Los Angeles Rams to pursue a lucrative career in broadcasting. Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay sent the following text message to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network a day before Super Bowl 56: “I’m committed to this team and coaching.”
NFL
The Spun

Sean McVay Was Asked About Early Retirement Rumors

Rumors circulated a lot over the past week that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was mulling retirement. After winning the Super Bowl, the question naturally came up again. Speaking to NFL Network after his Rams won Super Bowl LVI, McVay started off by making it clear he isn’t...
NFL
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Has Telling Update On The Sean McVay Situation

On Saturday morning, a report surfaced saying Sean McVay could walk away from coaching following Super Bowl 56. McVay is reportedly wanting to find more “balance” in his life. What does that mean? It’s believed that he’d like to spend more time with his fiancée and eventual wife, Veronika Khomyn, and start a family.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Will Reportedly Attempt To Hire Sean McVay

There are rumors circulating that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay might walk away if he can’t get a lucrative extension from the team. If that happens, the Worldwide Leader in Sports is apparently ready to pounce. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, ESPN will...
NFL
On3.com

Report: Sean McVay addresses rumors coaching future beyond 2021

Sean McVay put rumors about his coaching future to rest Saturday. After reports surfaced that McVay could possibly leave the profession as soon as next year, he spoke with NFL reporter Ian Rapoport to clear the air. “I just was texting with Sean McVay asking him if he was going...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sean McVay says he remains committed to the Rams and to coaching

The combination of Sean McVay’s recent statements about balancing work and family and persistent speculation that a TV network could make him an offer he can’t refuse has created a vague, gnawing sense that perhaps McVay will do what former Rams coach Dick Vermeil, 22 years ago. Win a Super Bowl, and walk away.
NFL
On3.com

Sean McVay could make shocking decision following Super Bowl 56

Sean McVay could shock the world following Super Bowl 56. During his final availability prior to facing the Cincinnati Bengals, McVay pondered his options regarding his work-life balance for the future. “I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from...
NFL
NBC Sports

Sean McVay: Aaron Donald is the man

Super Bowl MVP votes are due before the two-minute warning. If not for that, Aaron Donald probably would have won the MVP award, not Cooper Kupp. Donald made four tackles, two sacks and three quarterback hits. “Guys like him are why you coach,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

