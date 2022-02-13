ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals home team in Rams’ own LA house

By The Associated Press
CBS4 Indy
CBS4 Indy
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBBDx_0eDS5VtB00

The Cincinnati Bengals are the home team Sunday in the Super Bowl — technically. The home-field advantage belongs all to the Los Angeles Rams.

The NFC champions (15-5) will dress and work out of their usual locker room after spending the night before the big game in their usual hotel. The Rams’ logo is plastered all around and inside SoFi Stadium even with the banners making it clear this is the Super Bowl.

Yes, the Bengals (13-7) are represented inside the stadium with their name and “Who Dey!” mantra opposite the Rams.

This is the second straight Super Bowl where the home team has gotten to play on its own field after Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won a championship a year ago in Raymond James Stadium. Before that, the NFL went 54 years without a team playing a Super Bowl in its home stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTTV CBS4Indy.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Clear Penalty On Bengals Fourth Down

Super Bowl 56 is officially underway as the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams face off against the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately the first few minutes of the game have already produced a controversial call. During a fourth-and-1 play from near midfield, the refs appear to have missed a penalty.
NFL
DFW Community News

Kupp’s Late TD Lifts Rams Over Bengals 23-20 In Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — In a venue built for champions, the Los Angeles Rams carried off the crown jewel: a Super Bowl trophy. It took a precise 79-yard drive capped by Cooper Kupp’s 1-yard touchdown reception with 1:25 remaining for a 23-20 victory Sunday over the Cincinnati Bengals to give the Rams their first NFL title since the 1999 season — and their first representing Los Angeles since 1951.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sofi Stadium#American Football#The Cincinnati Bengals#Nfc#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
turfshowtimes.com

Super Bowl: Are Rams or Bengals better suited to play in the heat?

Sean McVay is committed to coaching the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl. Perhaps that will officially be the last big story before Sunday’s big game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium for the Lombardi trophy. Perhaps not. The Rams went 12-5 in the regular...
NFL
People

Los Angeles Rams Defeat Cincinnati Bengals to Win Super Bowl 2022

It's official: the Los Angeles Rams are the new Super Bowl champions. The Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday during Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Just minutes into the first quarter, the Rams scored their first touchdown thanks to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cincy Jungle

NFL coaches make their Bengals vs. Rams picks

The Cincinnati Bengals are one day away from their first Super Bowl in more than 30 years. It was 1989 since the Bengals were on the NFL's brightest stage, and while they weren’t expected to be here, they downed the top two teams in the AFC at their home stadium.
NFL
ESPN

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp named MVP of Super Bowl LVI after 92-yard, 2-TD effort vs. Cincinnati Bengals

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- Before Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp delivered in the biggest game of his career, he had to miss the previous biggest game of his career. About 40 minutes after the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI and he had been named the game's Most Valuable Player, Kupp sat at a podium with son Cypress and recounted what he experienced the last time he was walking off the field of the game's grandest stage.
NFL
CBS4 Indy

CBS4 Indy

84
Followers
297
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS4 News delivers the information you need for life in central Indiana, from in-depth local reports to your forecast first. cbs4indy.com/

 https://cbs4indy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy