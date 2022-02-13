ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

By Kate Hahn, TV Insider
Digital Courier
 1 day ago

Nearly two years after its launch, Space Force orbits back for more goofy laughs courtesy of four-star...

Popculture

'Space Force' Season 2: What to Know

Netflix is getting ready to launch viewers back into the orbit of its hits Steve Carell-starring original series Space Force, which has officially been renewed for a second season. Ahead of the premiere later this month, Netflix has dropped plenty of teases for the upcoming season, including first-look photos and a full-length trailer, meaning we already know quite a bit about Space Force Season 2.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

This Is Us creator teases the show's final ever episode

It's time to get the tissues because This Is Us is finally coming to an end in May this year after six seasons. With the show still leaving a lot of questions unanswered as we approach the final half of season six, viewers may be interested to know what the show's creator, Dan Fogelman, has said about the finale.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Carell
Person
Tim Meadows
ComicBook

This Is Us Movie Could Happen Series Creator Teases

Fresh off the confirmation earlier today that the series finale of This Is Us will premiere in May, series creator Dan Fogelman is already talking about the potential for a movie later down the line. TV shows ending and then producing in-continuity movies isn't unheard of in the modern era, Sex and the City, Breaking Bad, Entourage, The Simpsons, and The Sopranos, have all done this before, but if you'll notice the pattern none of those were network TV dramas. Speaking during NBC's Scripted Press Day earlier, Fogelman noted that a This Is Us movie would need to be figured out but could theoretically happen.TV shows ending and then producing in-continuity movies isn't unheard of in the modern era.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

'Sanford and Son' at 50, 'double-edged' Black sitcom pioneer

When Demond Wilson heard that Redd Foxx was going to star in a TV sitcom, the actor brushed it off as a joke.Foxx was a killer stand-up comic, with a trademark raunchiness that Wilson figured to be a nonstarter for the timid broadcast networks that were television in 1972. It was the eve of cable, and the rise of streaming was decades away.“It would be like bringing a dog to a cat party,” is how Wilson described the notion of Foxx invading TV in a recent Associated Press interview.But the comedian cleaned up his act for the small screen,...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Sons of Anarchy’ Alum Tommy Flanagan Exits ‘Mayans M.C.’ Ahead of Season 4

Scottish actor Tommy Flanagan is leaving his role of Filip “Chibs” Telford on the hit series Sons of Anarchy behind. After his recent crossover appearance in Season 2 of the American crime drama Mayans M.C., Flanagan says this may be the end of his days as the motorcycle club member. Up next, the actor will star in Power Book IV: Force on Starz debuting on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Moonfall' Star Halle Berry Reveals If She Wants to Travel in Space After Filming New Movie (Exclusive)

Halle Berry stars in the new movie Moonfall as an astronaut and authority figure of NASA. Because Berry learned the ins and outs of space travel for the film, which will be out in theatres Friday, Feb. 4, does that mean fans will see her go on a space mission in the future? PopCulture.com recently spoke to Berry about Moonfall, and she made it clear that fans won't be seeing her tackling space travel like Michael Strahan and William Shatner.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

Netflix Reveals Full Cast for That '70s Show Sequel Series

TV fans are finally taking a trip back to Wisconsin to spend some time with the Formans. Netflix previously ordered a new original series called That '90s Show, a sequel to beloved sitcom That '70s Show, with original stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp returning as beloved TV parents Red and Kitty Forman. The series will follow Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, who spends a big chunk of the summer with her grandparents. Smith and Rupp have been attached to the series since its inception, but now the rest of the main cast has finally been revealed.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

'Law & Order' Fan-Favorite Cast Member Teases Return for NBC Revival

Law & Order is coming back with a revival series on NBC, and a fan-favorite cast member has teased their possible return as well. During an interview on The Talk, former Law & Order actor Jesse L. Martin implied that he might be turning up in the new series. "I couldn't possibly say. I certainly hope so," Martin replied after being asked about his potential involvement. He added, "There were a lot of loose ends when Ed Green left the scene, if you will. Yes, maybe."
TV SERIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Walking Dead spin-off series adds Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews

Much like the hordes of zombies that roam its lore, the legacy of The Walking Dead lives on (and on, and on). While the hugely successful original series is set to end with season 11 in 2022, the limitless worlds of spin-off series has only just begun. The next of which, titled Tales of the Walking Dead, has just found its newest cast member in Brooklyn Nine-Nine veteran, Terry Crews.
BROOKLYN, NY
tvinsider.com

Meadow & AJ Reunite in ‘Sopranos’-Themed Chevy Super Bowl Spot (VIDEO)

Chevrolet woke up this morning and chose nostalgia for its Super Bowl LVI ad as the company paid homage to one of TV’s most iconic series: The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reprise their roles as Meadow and AJ Soprano in the Big Game spot for Chevrolet’s first-ever all-electric Chevy Silverado. The ad plays out much like the opening title sequence of HBO‘s late ’90s/early ’00s which originally featured James Gandolfini‘s Tony Soprano driving into New Jersey.
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

Alan Ritchson Teases His ‘Wise-Ass’ New Take on ‘Reacher’ (VIDEO)

OK, try to ignore the arms. We get it, they’re massive. In fact, they may be two of the best visual effects in Prime Video‘s Reacher. But they are nothing compared to the muscle that star Alan Ritchson puts into his portrayal of the hulking hero from author Lee Child’s best-selling novels.
TV SERIES

