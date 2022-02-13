‘Space Force’ Creator Teases New Challenges (and Tim Meadows!) in Season 2

Fresh off the confirmation earlier today that the series finale of This Is Us will premiere in May, series creator Dan Fogelman is already talking about the potential for a movie later down the line. TV shows ending and then producing in-continuity movies isn't unheard of in the modern era, Sex and the City, Breaking Bad, Entourage, The Simpsons, and The Sopranos, have all done this before, but if you'll notice the pattern none of those were network TV dramas. Speaking during NBC's Scripted Press Day earlier, Fogelman noted that a This Is Us movie would need to be figured out but could theoretically happen.TV shows ending and then producing in-continuity movies isn't unheard of in the modern era.

TV SHOWS ・ 2 DAYS AGO