ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Erin Jackson: 5 Things About 1st Black American Woman To Win Gold Medal In 500M Speedskating

By Terry Zeller
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2212iI_0eDS3xcf00
Enrico Calderoni/AFLO/Shutterstock

The history-making athlete also didn’t make it the Winter Games after falling in the trials! Find out all about Erin Jackson here!

Erin Jackson proved her title as the number 1 ranked speedskater in the world is no fluke! The superstar athlete won the world over as she took home the gold medal for the United States in the 500-meter race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. In the incredible process, Erin became the first Black woman to win an individual speedskating medal at the Olympics. Find out more about the ground-breaking American here!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gejSV_0eDS3xcf00
Erin Jackson became 1st Black woman to win an individual speedskating medal. (Enrico Calderoni/AFLO/Shutterstock)

1. Erin Made History In Her Second Olympics

Erin was the final member of Team USA to skate on Sunday (February 13). She took part in the second-to-last skate of the day, where she faced immense pressure after Miho Takagi of Japan put up an amazing time of 37.12 early in the event. With her winning time of 37.04, Erin became the first Black woman to win an individual speedskating medal at the Olympics.

Even though Erin didn’t start seriously practicing speedskating until 2017, she finished 24th at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics. Pretty amazing for someone who took on the sport so late in the game!

2. She Fell At The Trials And Almost Didn’t Make It To Beijing

During the United States Olympics speedskating qualifiers, Erin lost her balance and almost suffered a fall, which caused her to finish third. At the time, only the top two finishers earned spots at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. In an amazing display of friendship and comradery, Erin’s teammate Brittany Bowe relinquished her 500-meter event spot, giving Erin a second chance at chasing the gold medal. In what certainly made for a happy ending, the United States team was granted an extra spot in the event, allowing Brittnay to compete in the 500-meter race. She ended up finishing 16th.

3. Erin Broke Down After Her Friend’s Sacrifice

In a turn of events that would make anyone feel a certain way, Erin was overcome after her friend Brittany’s sacrifice. “That was the second time I got super emotional,” Jackson told reporters at the time. “But at least this time it was over the phone so no one could see it. It’s hard to imagine someone giving up an Olympic spot for you, but Brittany’s amazing and selfless and has such a team-centric attitude.”

4. Erin Is First American Woman To Win Gold In Her Event Since 1984

Not only did Erin become the first Black woman to earn a speed skating medal, she is also the first American woman to win the 500-meter event since Bonnie Blair won a gold medal in 1994. Bonnie is an icon in the race, as she claimed gold a total of three times at the Olympics –in 1988, 1992 and 1994.

5. She Is A Roller Derby Champion

Despite not diving into speedskating until 2017, Erin got plenty of practice flying around a ring at high speeds with another sport. She competed in several roller derby championships during her collegiate career at the University of Florida.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
AOL Corp

Erin Jackson wins historic gold medal in 500m after nearly missing the Olympics

After a stumble in the Olympic qualifiers, Erin Jackson's gold-medal dreams were over. Jackson failed to qualify for the 500-meter event at the Beijing Olympics, but then something beautiful happened. Her teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot, giving Jackson a second chance. Jackson did not waste it, picking up a gold medal in the 500-meter event Sunday in Beijing.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brittany Bowe
Person
Bonnie Blair
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Irate snowboarding commentator destroys judges on air over controversial low score

An irate Winter Olympics TV commentator blasted judges in the snowboarding halfpipe final after they handed the eventual gold medalist a controversial low score.NBC’sTodd Richards slammed the panel after they only gave the Japanese star Ayumu Hirano 91.75, despite him becoming the first person to land the sport’s hardest trick in an Olympics.Richards watched on as Hirano pulled off a triple cork on his second run, and even declared “it’s over” and “no one will touch that run.”The commentator, who competed in the event in 1998 for Team USA, predicted “a 98” for the run and was livid when...
SPORTS
POPSUGAR

Erin Jackson Glides to History With Her Olympic Gold Medal in Speed Skating

Erin Jackson was all smiles on Feb. 13 when she crossed the finish line in the Beijing Olympics 500-meter speed skating event. It's the shortest race in speed skating (otherwise known as long track speed skating), and Jackson's first-place victory made history as the first time a Black woman speed skater claimed an Olympic medal, let alone gold, NBC Olympics reports. It was also reportedly the first instance since 2002 that an American woman won an individual Olympic speed skating medal and the first time since 1994 that an American woman earned 500-meter Olympic gold.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medal#Diving#Olympics#Pyeongchang#American#Team Usa
KCRA.com

2022 Winter Olympics Day 8 Top Moments: Watch Lindsey Jacobellis, Nick Baumgartner win gold in mixed snowboard cross

American Lindsey Jacobellis, the first member of Team USA to win a gold medal in Beijing with her performance in snowboard cross, has earned another spot at the top of the podium. She and teammate Nick Baumgartner were golden in the first-ever mixed team snowboard cross on Day 8 of the 2022 Winter Olympics. In men’s hockey, Team USA toppled rival Canada for the first time at an Olympics in 12 years.
SPORTS
TODAY.com

Erin Jackson, speedskater whose best friend gave her Olympic spot, wins gold

A 29-year-old Florida native and lifelong rollerblader became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating Sunday. Erin Jackson earned her first Olympic medal in the women’s 500- meter speedskating race at the Beijing Games, an event Team USA has not won since 1994. Jackson finished her lap in a mere 37.04 seconds.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Axios

U.S. wins gold medal in first-ever mixed team snowboard cross

Americans Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner captured the gold medal on Sunday in the debut of the mixed team snowboard cross at the 2022 Beijing Games. Driving the news: It was Team USA's fifth gold medal of these games, and Jacobellis' second gold after she won the women's snowboard cross on Wednesday.
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Austria Edges Slovenia for Gold Medal in Men's Large Hill Team Ski Jumping

Ski jumping competition at the 2022 Olympics concluded on Monday morning — and it went out with a thriller. Austria pulled ahead of Slovenia on the final jump to secure the gold in the men’s large hill team event. Austria finished with a score of 942.7, just in front of Slovenia’s 934.4.
WORLD
Reuters

Figure skating-No more Games for Americans Hubbell and Donohue

BEIJING, Feb 14 (Reuters) - American ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue bent down and kissed the Olympic rings on the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium after winning a bronze medal on Monday. Having finished fourth in 2018 in Pyeongchang, Hubbell, 30, and Donohue, 31, savoured their emotional...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics: Brad Hall’s medal hopes in two-man bobsleigh all but over in Beijing

Brad Hall’s hopes of pushing for a medal in the two-man bobsleigh are effectively over after a poor start to the first night of competition at Yanqing Sliding Centre.Hall and brake-man Nick Gleeson had looked in good shape to challenge for a place on the podium after overcoming funding concerns to claim three top-three finishes during the World Cup season.And an impressive series of practice runs on the Beijing track – including notching the second fastest time in the penultimate session on Saturday – did nothing to dispel realistic hopes that a medal challenge was on the cards.But Hall was...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe Goes Gold Again, Wins Biathlon 10km Sprint

In his third Olympics appearance, Johannes Thingnes Boe is making this year his best trip yet. The 28-year-old Norwegian biathlete won the 10km sprint on Saturday morning, clinching his third medal in Beijing after claiming gold in mixed relay and bronze in individual. Thingnes Boe now has three career Olympic...
SPORTS
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
13K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy