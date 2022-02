State Representative JA Moore (D-Berkeley) introduced a resolution on Tuesday calling on President Biden to nominate US District Judge Michelle Childs to the Supreme Court. “Judge Childs would make a fantastic Supreme Court justice,” Moore said. “In her time in South Carolina, she has commanded the respect of people on both sides of the aisle for her steady hand and sound judgement. As someone who has known the judge for years, I can think of nobody better for this position and I hope President Biden will nominate her.”

