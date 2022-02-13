Public warned of high surf, rip currents

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO