ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Public warned of high surf, rip currents

By Press Release
Saipan Tribune
 1 day ago

A high surf advisory is in effect with a high risk of rip currents until 7am Tuesday. A small craft advisory is also in effect until 6am today, Monday. Hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet is expected along north facing reefs of Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. The risk of...

www.saipantribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 10:30:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-15 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Culebra. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rip Currents#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Tinian#Saipan Tribune
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 16:03:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-02-16 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Most beaches of Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 11:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Gulf HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Gulf County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...St Joseph State Park is flying red flags this morning.
GULF COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy