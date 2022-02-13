ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Luján plans return to Senate in weeks for Supreme Court vote

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján, who is recovering from a stroke in January, says he...

www.ftimes.com

Related
Frankfort Times

On Parkland anniversary, Biden urges Congress on gun control

WASHINGTON (AP) — Four years after 17 people were gunned down at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Joe Biden says his administration stands with the advocates working to end gun violence and is urging the nation to uphold the “solemn obligation” to “keep each other safe.”
PARKLAND, FL
CNBC

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham predicts that Supreme Court prospect J. Michelle Childs would win more than 10 Republican votes

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham predicted that if Judge Michelle Childs were nominated to the Supreme Court, more than 10 Republicans in the Senate would vote to confirm her. Graham's prediction, coupled with his personal support, offers President Joe Biden his best chance so far of having a relatively smooth confirmation process for his first high court nominee.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

"Why not me?" 11-year-old pens letter asking White House to consider her for the Supreme Court vacancy

With a vacant seat on the Supreme Court, the nation is eager to see who President Biden chooses to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. The president has said he will choose a Black woman, prompting speculation about his picks — but there's one more contender who wants a chance: 11-year-old Maddi Morgan, who wrote a letter to the White House asking to be chosen for the role.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

How to Lose a Supreme Court Nominee in 24 Days

Dan Coats knows firsthand what it’s like to lose a Supreme Court confirmation fight. Nearly 17 years ago, he was asked to shepherd Harriet Miers, President George W. Bush’s surprise Supreme Court pick, through the Senate. Within a month, the nomination was dead. As President Joe Biden prepares...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Biden talks Supreme Court timing with Democratic senators

Democratic senators urged President Biden on Thursday to announce his Supreme Court nomination as soon as possible, and Biden signaled he was moving quickly, as he and his party prepare for a potentially bitter confirmation battle that Democrats hope galvanizes their supporters. “We encouraged him to do it the right...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Democrats Fear Supreme Court Will Deal Another Blow To Voting Rights Act

WASHINGTON ― Democrats are sounding the alarm on the remaining federal protections for voting rights, fearing the Supreme Court may completely hollow out the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and deal another blow to electoral representation of racial minorities nationwide. The fears follow the Supreme Court’s decision on Monday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cincinnati Herald

White House to Nominate A Black Female as the Next Supreme Court Justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Black women stood on the frontlines to help push President Joe Biden over the top in the 2020 election. As the nation awaits word on whom the President nominates to fill the newly vacant Supreme Court seat, there’s little debate whether an African American woman will be that pick.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Supremely Qualified for the Supreme Court: Leondra Kruger

In a new series, Lawrence O’Donnell examines the qualifications of President Biden’s potential nominees to the Supreme Court. Berkeley Law Professor Amanda Tyler says that Judge Leondra Kruger has shown “a consistent commitment to protecting civil liberties and to making ours a more fair and just criminal justice system,” in her seven years on the California Supreme Court.Feb. 9, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kyma.com

Federal appeals court denies Biden’s vaccine mandate

(KYMA, KECY) - A federal appeals court will not reinstate President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for federal employees as it reviews a lower court's order putting it on hold. Wednesday's decision by the the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals potentially sets the stage for the case to go to the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antelope Valley Press

A peaceful Supreme Court confirmation, for a change

Those who make political predictions tend to end up with egg on their face, but I’ll make one anyway: The confirmation of a new justice to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will not become another of the bitter showdowns that the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh turned into.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

SCOTUS keeps GOP-drawn congressional map in Alabama amid claims it dilutes Black vote

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to stop the ordered redrawing of Alabama’s congressional map, which has only one Black-majority congressional district for 2022 elections. Voting rights advocates argue Alabama’s increasing Black population should be represented by an additional congressional district. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports from the Supreme Court.
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Post

The grim fate of the Voting Rights Act in the hands of the Supreme Court

Nicholas Stephanopoulos is the Kirkland & Ellis Professor of Law at Harvard Law School. Will anything be left of the Voting Rights Act after the Supreme Court finishes with it? It’s looking pretty grim. In 2013, the Supreme Court dismantled the part of the law that required states with a history of discrimination to get approval for changes to election rules. Last year, the court all but eliminated minority voters’ ability to use another part of the law to challenge discriminatory voting restrictions. Now, the court has signaled its interest in frustrating the law’s aim of ensuring that minority voters are adequately represented.
CONGRESS & COURTS

