It was another slow week for PS5 restocks, whether you were looking for the PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 5 Digital. We didn't see any PS5 restocks at major retailers, which continues the trend we've been seeing for about a month now. Though this was probably to be expected after the holidays, it's unfortunate that restocks simply aren't happening on a regular basis nowadays. We don't typically see PS5 restocks on weekends, but hopefully next week will bring a few restocks. Up until the last few weeks, it was normal to see a few restocks each week at retailers such as Best Buy and GameStop.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO