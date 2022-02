Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be seeing a new episode on the air in a matter of hours after some recent breaks?. Given that there is no NFL programming on the network in primetime, in theory the show could have aired a new episode. However, that’s not something that is being planned. Because Fox is broadcasting the NFC Championship Game at around that time, the network doesn’t want to run into a metaphorical buzzsaw. The ratings for NCIS: LA would tank hard if there was that sort of competition and we want to see the series come back for a season 14! That’s not something that is confirmed as of right now and there are some legitimate reasons to be concerned down the road. Take, for example, that CBS is likely to bring back a lot of their other shows.

