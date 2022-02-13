ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘The Conners’: Here’s Why Darlene Shouldn’t Be Mad at Mark

By Taylor Cunningham
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Pb4t_0eDS1V2100

Yes, Mark Healy crossed some ethical boundaries when he started ghostwriting essays this season on The Conners. But Darleen shouldn’t be mad about it. Because let’s face it—a younger Darlene would have cooked up the exact same scheme.

To give a little backstory, 14-year-old Mark is a bright and determined high school freshman. And because of that, he plans on heading off to college in four years to earn himself a diploma. However, he knows that it would be virtually impossible for The Conners to pay for his education.

So while anticipating that he’d have to cover the hefty tuition fees on his own, he did what any well-meaning kid would do. He got a job. But instead of picking up some shifts at the local diner, he started his own morally ambiguous business.

Being the talented writer that he is, Mark began a ghostwriting service. And his clients were rich seniors who didn’t want to write their own college admission essays.

When Darlene learned about the project, she got a bit heated. In her opinion, what he did was unethical. And furthermore, it gave rich kids an even easier shot at higher education. But Mark disagreed with his mom. He argued that ghostwriting was his only shot at a degree. And on top of that, it wasn’t illegal and probably didn’t even give his clients much help at getting into their dream school.

And Mark made a lot of good points during his conversation. But that shouldn’t have even mattered. Because as the writers failed to point out, a young, snarky, anti-establishment Darlene would have hatched the same plan on Roseanne.

So her anger was a bit hypocritical. And it created a huge flaw in her persona. While we’d expect most parents would feel exactly how Darlene did, the storyline should have been used as a way for the mother-son duo to bond over their sinister—yet crafty—personalities.

Mark and Darleen’s Storyline on ‘The Conners’ Gets Even More Confusing

The unbelievable pre-college storyline didn’t get much better after Darlene calmed down either. Because once she realized that she needed to help Mark pay for college, she came up with a glaringly impossible plan of her own.

Since college tuition costs are already sky-high and rising by the day, Darlene Conner knew straight away that she would never be able to save enough money herself. So she started looking for ways to get her son a full-ride scholarship.

After digging around on the internet, she learned that most schools need musicians who play obscure instruments to complete their orchestras. So Darleen decided that Mark is going to master the contrabassoon.

The problem with that plan is that Darlene intends on purchasing the woodwind instrument for her son, which will cost her $15,000 to $30,000. Considering that’s as much as a year or more of college, it seems unlikely that she’d be able to come up with that cash.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Fans Offer Solutions for How Show Could’ve Tackled Mark Plot Line About Pills

One thing that The Conners doesn’t do is take it easy on the drama. However, there are times when fans wish things had gone differently. The latest example that has fans reworking the situation in their heads has to do with Mark. The youngest Conner is under a ton of pressure at school. His magnet program is just not going how he expected. There are many parallels between his story and the issues his mom and aunt had in the original Roseanne series.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Here’s Why One Story Element Makes No Sense

Recently on The Conners, Darleen hatched a plan to ensure that Mark can snag a college scholarship. But the whole storyline has us scratching our heads. While Mark Healy is only 14 years old, he has his eyes on the future. And he knows that he’d like to go to college one day. But because he comes from a financially strapped family, he’s well aware that his dream may be hard to attain.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Tuition#College Admission
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Casts Matt Walsh in New Role

Matt Walsh, who is known for his role as Mike McLintock on HBO’s hit series Veep, is reportedly set to star on ABC’s The Conners. According to Entertainment Tonight, Walsh will be appearing in The Conners Wednesday night’s episode, which is titled Hot For Teacher and Writing a Wrong. The upcoming episode will make the first of a three-episode arc for the actor. Walsh will reportedly be playing a somewhat shy community college psychology professor where Lewy Goranson’s Becky attends school. Walsh’s character puts his education career at risk by starting an unethical relationship with Becky.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’ Isn’t Airing This Spring: Here’s Why

NBC’s The Voice is not returning with a new season this spring. Here is everything you need to know about the change. Typically, The Voice fans get to watch two new seasons of their favorite singing competition every year. This will not be the case in 2022. According to Deadline, Season 22 of the hit show will not be airing this spring as usual. Instead, the network is moving the series to “one cycle per year.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
shefinds

Ellen DeGeneres Just Received The Most Devastating News–What Does It Mean For Her Career?

First the Ellen show came to an end, and now this?. After four seasons, NBC just cancelled the Ellen DeGeneres-hosted game show, Ellen’s Game of Games, as first reported by Deadline. The show, which premiered in 2017, usually sees DeGeneres and sidekick host Stephen “tWitch” Boss guide contestants through twelve mini games for a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: How Roseanne’s Death Affected Dan’s Role as a Father

Roseanne hit the television airwaves in 1989, fast becoming one of television’s biggest hits as it found award-winning success through the 1990s. The popular series later spawned a successful revival in 2017. Well, until some controversy led the series to make some major changes. Changes that would ultimately lead to another reboot of the popular show. Changing the series as we knew it from Roseanne to The Conners after the death of Roseanne Barr’s Roseanne Conner in the series.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Seinfeld,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU’ actress dies at 73

Character actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared on “Seinfeld,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU,” is dead at age 73. Her representatives at Headline Talent Agency told Deadline that Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: What James Arness Did Later in Life

After 20 years of “Gunsmoke,” many fans wondered what happened to star James Arness in his golden years. How could they forget the TV star who acted for 20 years on their television screens?. In 1998, a TV Guide survey of 50,000 readers said “Gunsmoke” was their favorite...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Officially Drops Ex-Wife From Antique Archaeology Store After Divorce

After his divorce came to an end this December, “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe finally dropped his ex-wife from his company Antique Archeology. Mike and Jodi got married in Sept. 2012 but separated in June 2020. She officially filed for divorce in November 2020, and it was finalized this past December. As part of the settlement, the “American Pickers” star had to pay Jodi nearly $6 million to “provide for the equitable division of the marital estate,” according to The Sun.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Deadline

Kathryn Kates Dies: ‘Many Saints Of Newark’, ‘Seinfeld’ & ‘SVU’ Actress Was 73

Kathryn Kates, a veteran character actress who appeared in such TV series as Orange Is the New Black, Seinfeld and Law & Order: SVU and The Sopranos prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, has died. She was 73. Her reps at Headline Talent Agency said Kates died Saturday of cancer in Florida. “Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning,” Headline Talent said in a statement. “She was always incredibly brave and wise and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly...
NEWARK, NJ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

395K+
Followers
41K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy