Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Israel Adesanya after UFC 271 win?

By Mike Bohn, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya fended off arguably his biggest threat for a second time Saturday when he beat Robert Whittaker in their UFC 271 main event rematch.

Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) earned a unanimous decision win over Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) at Toyota Center in Houston. It was a highly competitive fight that saw the champion’s reign put to the test. But ultimately, “The Last Stylebender” got the job done and moved his record to 22-0 when fighting at 185 pounds.

It was another positive step for Adesanya’s goal to lap the contenders in the middleweight division, but now he’s likely to get his long-desired fresh face in Jared Cannonier.

Is that truly the fight to make, though? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Adesanya’s future after UFC 271.

Related
bjpenndotcom

Israel Adesanya details the brief conversation he had with Robert Whittaker after UFC 271

Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker had a conversation after their UFC 271 rematch and now we know what was said. The main event of UFC 271 this past Saturday night featured a middleweight title rematch. It was Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Whittaker made some adjustments after being stopped via second-round TKO by “Izzy” back in 2019.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 complete highlights: Watch what happens at ‘Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2’

One of the most anticipated matchups of the year will go down later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya meets former division king Robert Whittaker in a rematch 28 months in the making.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video

The Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker full fight video showcases where Israel Adesanya first became UFC champion. In front of 57,127 fans at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, UFC middleweight interim champion Adesanya unified the belt with a second-round knockout of UFC champion Robert Whittaker at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019.
UFC
Person
Israel Adesanya
Person
Jared Cannonier
MMA Fighting

UFC 271 Results: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2

MMA Fighting has UFC 271 results for the Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card, live blogs of the entire pay-per-view main card, and live UFC 271 Twitter updates. In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will square off against Robert Whittaker for a second time. Adesanya defeated Whittaker via second-round TKO at UFC 243 on Oct. 6, 2019. Adesanya is a -305 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC
MMAmania.com

UFC 271 ‘Cold Open’ video: A middleweight rematch for the ages

Israel Adesanya will be back in action later tonight (Sat., Feb. 12, 2022) at UFC 271 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Toyota Center in Houston, Tex., when “Last Stylebender” defends his UFC middleweight title in a main event rematch with Robert Whittaker. LIVE! Watch UFC 271 PPV...
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 271 results, takeaways: Time for Israel Adesanya to move to 205 pounds; Tai Tuivasa makes a massive leap

A wild night in Houston at UFC 271 on Saturday ended with a very tactical five-round rematch of the middleweight title. Israel Adesanya added a second victory over former champion Robert Whittaker to his growing legacy, this time by unanimous decision in a close fight. Rising heavyweight Tai Tuivasa also shocked the Toyota Center crowd by knocking out hometown favorite Derrick Lewis in stunning fashion.
UFC
theScore

Adesanya beats Whittaker by decision to retain UFC title

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya made it 2-0 against his biggest competitive rival Saturday night. Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46) in the UFC 271 main event in Houston to retain the 185-pound title for the fourth time. Adesanya previously beat Whittaker by second-round knockout in...
UFC
reviewjournal.com

Israel Adesanya retains middleweight title at UFC 271

HOUSTON — Israel Adesanya defeated Robert Whittaker by unanimous decision to retain his title and maintain control of the middleweight division at UFC 271 on Saturday night. Adesanya (23-1) won his 11th straight middleweight fight in the UFC and remained undefeated. The judges scored it 48-47, 48-47, 49-46 in favor of Adesanya, who has won all four of his title defenses — three by unanimous decision and one by knockout.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 271 fight fallout: Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier, options for Tai Tuivasa to consider as next foe

UFC 271 wrapped up on Saturday night with the reaffirmation that Israel Adesanya is the best middleweight in the world. The champion beat beating a game Robert Whittaker by decision in their rematch atop the card. Meanwhile, Jared Cannonier emphatically stamped his place as the UFC middleweight championship title challenger by elbowing Derrick Brunson into another dimension.
UFC
411mania.com

411’s UFC 271 Report: Adesanya Retains

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET) Andrei Arlovski (246 lbs.) vs. Jared Vanderaa (265 lbs.) #12 Roxanne Modafferi (126 lbs.) vs. #15 Casey O’Neill (125.5 lbs.) Kyler Phillips (136 lbs.) vs. Marcelo Rojo (136 lbs.) Fabio Cherant (206 lbs.) vs. Carlos Ulberg (204 lbs.) Ronnie Lawrence (136 lbs.) vs....
UFC
Empire Sports Media

UFC 271 Preview: Israel Adesanya – Robert Whittaker 2

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 271, we will see a rematch for the middleweight title that is two and a half years in the making. The middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (21-1) will be defending his championship against the former champion Robert Whittaker (23-5). Whittaker has waited patiently and...
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White eyes Jared Cannonier as No. 1 contender for UFC middleweight title

The path for Jared Cannonier is clear. Cannonier scored a pivotal win on Saturday at UFC 271 in Houston, knocking Derek Brunson out in the second round and seemingly securing his spot as the No. 1 contender at 185 pounds. Afterward, Cannonier directly addressed UFC President Dana White, who was seated cageside, and called for a shot at the middleweight title, which would be retained by Israel Adesanya at night’s end.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts after receiving support from Israel Adesanya at UFC 271: “Much love and respect to the great and powerful Stylebender”

Joe Rogan has reacted after receiving support from UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya during Thursday’s presser. The longtime UFC commentator, Rogan, has been under fire in recent weeks surrounding comments made on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience”. Rogan was first scrutinized for spreading “dangerous misinformation”...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

