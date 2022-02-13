ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for Robert Whittaker after UFC 271 loss?

By Mike Bohn, Abbey Subhan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 23 hours ago
Robert Whittaker’s quest to regain the UFC middleweight title came up short Saturday in his rematch with Israel Adesanya.

Whittaker (23-6 MMA, 14-4 UFC) dropped a unanimous decision to Adesanya (22-1 MMA, 11-1 UFC) in the UFC 271 headliner at Toyota Center in Houston, marking his second defeat to the current champion.

Despite the significant setback, Whittaker was resilient in the aftermath of the fight. He insisted he will force his way into a third encounter with Adesanya, and given his track record, that doesn’t seem unrealistic.

How can Whittaker get back into another championship fight, though? Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on his future after UFC 271.

