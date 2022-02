Arizona is playing some of its best basketball of the season, and now it’s back to its highest point in the rankings. The Wildcats are ranked third in the latest Associated Press Top 25, up from No. 4 in the previous poll after pulling off a 3-0 week on the road. It’s the second time this season the UA has been ranked third, having been there in late January before losing at UCLA.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO