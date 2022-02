Serve up some tossed salads and scrambled eggs, because Frasier is here, joined as always by a cast of comedic masters to work off of. As the titular Frasier Crane works to host his show, he famously contends with manager Roz Doyle, even as the two realize they share more in common than they initially thought. Roz was brought to life from 1993 to 2004 by Peri Gilpin, who is still enabling beloved classics to this day. Catch up with her career since the Cheers spinoff here.

