K. Michelle had a nasty fallout with Paris Phillips and Zell Swag. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” quickly became a hit for VH1. And for many, this is the show that introduced them to K. Michelle. After memorable feuds and one-liners, K. Michelle ended up on “Love And Hip Hop Hollywood.” She fell out with Lyrica Anderson. They clashed after K. Michelle accused Lyrica of trying to sleep with Safaree Samuels. Lyrica denied this. But they seemed to hash it out eventually, just to nearly come to blows on “Marriage Boot Camp” years later. There were also some heated moments between K. Michelle and A1 Bentley. A1 wasn’t going to allow K. Michelle to come for Lyrica’s music career. And K. Michelle wasn’t about to allow A1 to tell her what she can’t say.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO