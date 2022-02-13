Fujifilm XF/GF Lens Deals (save up to $500) and GFX50R $1,500 Off

The cameras in Fujifilm's medium format GF mirrorless lineup are built around big image sensors—they're larger all around than full-frame alternatives and, as such, typically require lenses with a bit more glass. That rule is especially true for optics with bright apertures, such as the Fujinon GF 80mm F1.7 R WR ($2,299), which is a heavyweight prime even among its peers. Its autofocus system is disappointing—you can easily hear the motor and the drive isn't quite smooth—but the lens earns its keep by blurring backgrounds away into nothing. For this reason and its impressive sharpness, portrait specialists and bokeh fiends might be interested enough to look beyond any shortcomings.
