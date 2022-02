Netcapital is a private securities market that allows firms to raise capital under the various exemptions available including Reg CF. A FINRA regulated funding portal, Netcapital also works with Livingston, a broker-dealer, to raise money under Reg D 506. Netcapital caters to both non-accredited and accredited investors empowering issuers to raise capital from both. Netcapital explains its mission as providing investors a path to accessing an asset class previously unavailable. Netcapital’s website explains that “with fewer companies going public, more returns staying private, and too many investors locked out, it’s the wake-up call Wall Street needs.”

