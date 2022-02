The secret of life is that the truth remains true everywhere. Take physics, for example: gravity is both the tiny force that keeps me comfortable in a chair, that anchors some people (but seemingly less so others) to the ground. But so too is gravity the monstrous force that pushes tides from our oceans, that anchors the moon to our Earth. The truth is true no matter how close you zoom in, how far you zoom out.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO