It’s no secret that the world loves Ted Lasso. It’s the best feel-good series on TV right now, and fans are loving the ride we are on with the characters in this series. Season 2 ended on a crazy note, (spoiler alert) with Coach Nate (Nick Mohammed) betraying the beloved Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), by outing his secret struggle with anxiety and depression to the world. He then left AFC Richmond to take the head coach position at West Ham United, which was newly acquired by AFC owner Rebecca’s ex-husband, Rupert.

