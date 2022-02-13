Kanye West Tells Pete Davidson He Will 'Never' Meet His Children, Accuses 'SNL' Actor Of Dating Hillary Clinton In Bizarre Instagram Rant

Kanye West is popping off about Pete Davidson in his latest social media tirade.

The billionaire rapper posted several pictures, fanart photos and memes of the Saturday Night Live comic to his Instagram on Sunday, February 13, and he had some interesting rumors to spread about the King of Staten Island actor.

"LOOK AT THIS D***HEAD," Ye captioned a snapshot of a close up of Davidson's pants. "I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND".

The claim was met with a combination of amusement and confusion in the comments, but some followers seemingly agreed with him, as Yeezy later followed it up with a screenshot of a picture of the Big Time Adolescence star's tattoo of Hillary Clinton.

"THANK YOU TO ALL MY FANS FOR HAVING MY BACK," he wrote in another post. "AND YOU CAN GOOGLE THE HILLARY THING IM NOT MAKING THIS SH*T UP".

West then shared an altered poster for Venom 2: Let Their Be Carnage photoshopped to feature his and Davidson's faces pasted onto the main characters while denying any of this is about the SNL alum at all.

"IT’S ABOUT SELLING YALL A NARRATIVE," he said in the caption. "SKETE JUST PLAYING HIS PART IN FROZEN 3 ACCEPT ITS NOT IN THE THEATERS THIS TIME ITS ON DAILEY MAIL," he added, then took a random shot at Machine Gun Kelly, claiming "no one's ever heard" any of his songs.

The "Flashing Lights" rapper also posted a picture of MGK — real name Colson Baker — and Davidson in their underwear along with a text allegedly from Davidson himself.

Although the text was zoomed in and partially cut off, it appeared to be the Staten Island native telling Ye that he does not want to get in the way of his relationship with his kids and that he would love to meet them. West's caption answered that question once and for all: "NO YOU WILL NEVER MEET MY CHILDREN".

The "Gold Digger" rapper finally clarified that this was actually him and that his account had not been hacked after several puzzled comments from concerned fans. He proved it with a picture of himself holding a written note that read: "My account is not hacked" with the date.

In his final post, West shared a snap that showed he was currently trending. "I DIDNT WAKE UP AND FIGHT FOR MY FAMILY TO TREND OVER THE SUPER BOWL," he wrote. "BUT IT HAPPENED," he noted, adding that "THE SUPER BOWL BRINGS FAMILIES TOGETHER".