Authorities say woman arrested in shooting at Champaign mall

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A woman has been arrested after a weekend shooting at a mall in Champaign that left a man injured, authorities said.

Police were called just after 2 p.m. Saturday to Market Place Mall after learning a man and woman had been in a dispute inside the building near the food court and moved to the parking lot. The woman allegedly fired one shot and hit the man in the leg and he was hospitalized.

The woman was taken to the county jail. Authorities have asked Champaign police to do further investigation before deciding to file charges.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the woman has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed-carry license and told police that she was acting in self-defense after a dispute.