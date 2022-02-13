ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Authorities say woman arrested in shooting at Champaign mall

The Associated Press
 23 hours ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — A woman has been arrested after a weekend shooting at a mall in Champaign that left a man injured, authorities said.

Police were called just after 2 p.m. Saturday to Market Place Mall after learning a man and woman had been in a dispute inside the building near the food court and moved to the parking lot. The woman allegedly fired one shot and hit the man in the leg and he was hospitalized.

The woman was taken to the county jail. Authorities have asked Champaign police to do further investigation before deciding to file charges.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said the woman has a firearm owner’s identification card and a concealed-carry license and told police that she was acting in self-defense after a dispute.

Man who shot, wounded 5 before taking his life identified

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Authorities on Monday identified the man who they say shot and wounded five people in downtown Racine over the weekend before taking his own life. Police say 50-year-old John Wesley Brown, of Racine, shot four males and one female and after a brief foot chase died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound as officers closed in about 2 a.m. Sunday.
RACINE, WI
Police: 18-year-old Delmar man killed in crash

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — An 18-year-old Delmar man was killed when the pickup truck he was driving went off the road and crashed, Delaware State Police said. The crash happened Sunday morning on Seaford Road when the driver of a Toyota Tundra failed to negotiate a curve in the road, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
DELMAR, DE
Police: 1 dead, several injured in train crash near Munich

BERLIN (AP) — One person has died and several others were injured in a collision between two commuter trains near Munich, German police said Monday. Munich police said the incident happened shortly before 5 p.m. (1600GMT) at Ebenhausen-Schaeftlarn station, about 10 kilometers (6 miles) south of the Bavarian capital.
ACCIDENTS
