Applications being accepted for Vermont after-school grants

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for grants to support after-school and summer programs, according to Gov. Phil Scott and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The new, $4.8 million grant program is for the summer of 2022 and 2023 and the 2022-2023 school year.

The application for grant funds are for a variety of organizations, including non-profits, municipalities, and licensed and regulated providers of school age childcare.

The funds will create 31,650 new summer program slots over the course of the summer.

Additionally, 55 of the grant recipients will offer transportation; 100 will offer low or no cost programming for eligible students and 90 are ensuring access for all kids, including those with disabilities or unique needs.

“Offering universal afterschool and summer programs is a key strategy for prevention and healthy development, and a priority for my Administration,” Scott said in a statement.

Sanders said the last few years have been challenging for all Vermonters.

“The goal here is that all Vermont students – regardless of their income – have the opportunities that make summer fun and enriching,” Sanders said.

More information can be found on the website of Vermont After School.