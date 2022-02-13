ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin, Ethereum, TERRA, Cardano Price Analysis — 13 February Morning Prediction

By Muhammad Ali
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin is cautiously navigating the $40-42K range. Terra and Cardano gains 3 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Despite a 1.16 percent increase in value, the global market cap has risen to $1.90 T after a recent inflow. As the global market size shrinks, so does trading volume, which has fallen more...

Benzinga

$46M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Coinbase

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $46,109,430 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1NmYMmYFcPL1kCjW6ExEEbHt6V9tdSBEQb. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE declined from $0.147 as bearish momentum overgrows

The latest Dogecoin price analysis is going bearish. Cryptocurrency price has reduced up to $0.144. Support for DOGE is present at the $0.142 level. The Dogecoin price analysis shows that the cryptocurrency has undergone loss once again. After the bullish price function of yesterday, the bearish pressure has returned, and bears have taken the lead again. The bears have caused a decrease in the price up to $0.144 and have been able to retain their position as the leading party.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH continues to consolidate around $2,900, ready to spike higher?

Ethereum price analysis is bullish today. ETH/USD continued to consolidate yesterday. Buying pressure returned this morning. Ethereum price analysis is bullish today as we expect more upside to follow after the current consolidation is resolved. Likely ETH/USD will move above the $2,950 local resistance and regain more of the previous loss over the next days.
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC looks to break higher, targets $44,000 next?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today. BTC/USD continued to consolidate above $42,000 overnight. Bullish momentum returned over the past hours. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as we see further attempts to move higher after more than 24 hours of consolidation above $42,000. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to break higher and look to move to the $44,000 resistance next.
Cardano
VeChain price analysis: VET climbs sluggishly towards $0.058

The strongest resistance is present at $0.062. VET currently trades at $0.057. The VeChain price analysis shows that the price of VET/USD has entered a downwards trend in the last 24 hours. The price has recently shifted towards a negative movement, decreasing significantly, dropping from the $0.058 mark. The price appears to have experienced a decline significantly On February 13, 2022, which caused the price to depreciate to $0.0557 from the $0.0580 mark, then experienced another flash crash on the same day, which caused further depreciation. Still, the price has remained constant today, on February 14, 2022.
Ethereum Price Prediction: $7,609 in 2022, and $26,338 by 2030

Ethereum Price Prediction: Ethereum (ETH) is expected to hit $7,609 this year. This is according to a panel of 33 fintech, cryptocurrency and NFT specialists. According to Finder.com’s latest Ethereum Price Predictions Report, ETH will peak at $7,609 in 2022. This is around 102% higher than its price at the beginning of 2022. However, ETH is predicted to end the year at $6,500. This is according to the panel average.
$2,800,000,000 Crypto Whale Scoops Up Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Binance Smart Chain As Others Stack Ethereum (ETH) and Polkadot (DOT)

The largest crypto investors in the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem are gathering massive amounts of a popular meme coin as well as two competing blockchain protocols. New data from WhaleStats analyzing the behavior of the 1,000 largest BSC addresses excluding known crypto exchanges reveals that the richest wallet is taking a major interest in Shiba Inu (INU), buying 139,929,254,883 SHIB for over $4.23 million.
CNBC

Crypto bull Tom Lee lays out risks to $200,000 bitcoin price target: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Tom Lee of Fundstrat explains the upside and downside risks to bitcoin throughout 2022 and the firm's $200,000 price target.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
Benzinga

$29M In Ethereum Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $29,307,284 of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The Ethereum wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 0x9ec9bc7fb027448bb2670c4bd56043ea9dfd2dcc. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Abnormally large cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to...
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Establishes A Low Around $42,000

The Bitcoin price prediction continues to consolidate underneath a $42,500 barrier and on top of a critical support level of $42,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $48,000, $50,000, $52,000. Support Levels: $38,000, $36,000, $34,000. BTC/USD today touches the daily high of $42,781 before heading to...
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: Bearish stream lowers coin value down to $1.050 end

Price has dropped down to $1.050. Cardano price analysis shows downtrend. Support is present at $0.984. The latest Cardano price analysis predicts a strong bearish trend for the cryptocurrency because of the decline in coin value. The market has been following a downward trend for the past week, and today the circumstances have proved yet again in favor of the bears. The selling activity is on the rise, and as a result, the cryptocurrency value dropped down to $1.050 bottom. It seems that the price will descend to further low points in the next few days.
cryptopolitan.com

Shiba Inu price analysis: SHIB bearish at $0.00002935

Shiba Inu price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance at $0.00003402. Trading price of SHIB is $0.00002940. Today’s Shiba Inu price analysis reveals a bearish movement in the market. Furthermore, the bears have found new strength in the resistance at the $0.00003000 mark that they have used to clench the market tighter. The odds seem to fall out of the bears’ favor. However, bulls are showing potential, but can they maintain it? As a result, the price of SHIB experienced massive depreciation and reached $0.00002808, from $0.00003216; on February 11, 2022, SHIB/USD continued a declining trend the following day.
dailyhodl.com

Analyst Issues Warning to Ethereum and Solana Traders, Unveils Bearish Targets for Top Crypto Assets

A closely followed crypto analyst is warning traders that smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) are poised to resume their downtrends. Pseudonymous trader Pentoshi tells his 514,500 Twitter followers that the inability of bulls to push Ethereum above resistance of $3,100 puts ETH at risk of revisiting its macro range lows below $2,000.
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: XRP swiftly spikes to $0.85, set to continue lower?

Ripple price analysis is bearish today. XRP/USD found support at $0.76 yesterday. Ripple price analysis is bearish today as we have seen a strong spike higher to $0.85 resistance late yesterday and consolidation since. Therefore, we expect XRP/USD to reverse back to the downside and make another wave lower early next week.
