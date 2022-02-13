ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spurs rode defense and Dejounte Murray to victory over the Pelicans

By Drew King
Cover picture for the articleIt’s a little ironic that, after making probably-a-franchise-record THREE trades on Deadline Day that were probably intended for the team “tank” for a better draft spot, the Spurs went out and won their next two games anyway. It’s a little more ironic that they went out...

An All-Star performance from Dejounte Murray leads the Spurs over the Hawks

One day after the trade deadline the San Antonio Spurs new look lineup went into Atlanta and put on a show in a resounding 136-121 victory against the Hawks. Dejounte Murray ran the show for the first time since his backcourt partner, Derrick White, was traded to the Celtics. The newly All-Star point-guard didn’t seem to have a problem carrying even more of the load as he put on perhaps one of his best performances of his career, while breaking a few franchise records.
Murray’s 31 points power Spurs past Pelicans, 124-114

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 31 points and 12 rebounds, and the San Antonio beat the New Orleans Pelicans 124-114 to give the Spurs back-to-back, double-digit, wire-to-wire victories on the road. Murray controlled the game with a combination of accurate perimeter shooting on pull-ups and fades alike, explosive drives and forceful finishing around the basket. Lonnie Walker scored 17 points, Keldon Johnson added 16 points and Doug McDermott 15 points for the Spurs, who’ve remained within touching distance of the final Western Conference play-in spot. CJ McCollum had a season-high 36 points on 15-of-24 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds in his second game for New Orleans.
San Antonio vs. New Orleans, Final Score: Spurs dominate Pelicans in their second straight win, 124-114

San Antonio closed within 0.5 game of New Orleans after a xxx-xxx win in the Crescent City. The Spurs, riding a Trade Deadline boost, rode hot shooting from behind-the-arc, clutch shot-making in the second half, and remaining hyperactive in the passing lanes to create transition opportunities. The Spurs were able to capture their eighth win in nine games against the Pelicans in this road SEGABABA by capturing a lead they would not give up in the last three quarters.
What to expect from the Spurs’ new additions

The trade deadline has passed, and now we have some clarity on how the Spurs roster will look for the rest of the season. Aside from a potentially minor signing with the open spot San Antonio will have when Goran Dragic presumably gets his buyout, this is it. Tomas Satoransky,...
Dejounte Murray Sets Spurs Triple-Double Record In Win Over Atlanta

The San Antonio Spurs started the night against the Atlanta Hawks in a freefall losing 13 of their last 18 games to fall to the 13th seed in the West. Thanks to their freshly minted All-Star, Dejounte Murray, the Spurs not only got a win but a new record in the franchise history book.
Game Preview: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

After a big win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, the Spurs will look to continue on the winning track with a visit to a direct competitor for a play-in spot in the West. The Pelicans currently have the 10th best record in the conference and made a big addition at the deadline by trading for CJ McCollum, which shows making the playoffs is their goal. It’s exactly the type of game the Silver and Black has to win in order to have a chance to climb up the standings.
Lakers, Warriors interested in Goran Dragic

The San Antonio Spurs and Goran Dragic are expected to negotiate a contract buyout in the coming week, clearing the way for a formidable list of free agent suitors for Dragic that now include the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, sources told ESPN. Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN.
Dejounte Murray steals the show as Spurs manhandle Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Atlanta Hawks as they jumped out to a massive lead behind some scorching three-point shooting and never looked back. While all the moving parts from an uncharacteristically busy trade deadline left head coach Gregg Popovich and company more than a little outmanned, they chugged along like a well-oiled machine.
What we learned from the Spurs’ Win over the Hawks

It’s a strange task to learn something from the first game after what could turn out to be a watershed moment the history of the Spurs – ie. the 2022 trade deadline, in which San Antonio stocked their war chest for the upcoming draft from one to very likely three first-round picks. Despite the emphatic win last night, two questions are probably going to overshadow the remainder of the regular season.
San Antonio Spurs eyeing playoff push after back-to-back wins

CHICAGO — Remember then-Indianapolis Colts coach Jim Mora’s epic rant when asked in November 2001 about the team’s chances of making the postseason?. “Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. You kidding me? Playoffs?” Mora all but shouted at reporters in a postgame session. Call the 2021-22...
A final look at the Spurs’ busy trade deadline

The Spurs traded Derrick White for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a first round pick and the rights to swap picks in 2026. Do you like the move?. Marilyn Dubinski: I am the type of fan who gets emotionally attached to players drafted by the Spurs, and who stick and around and give their all to the city and organization. So in that sense, when it was first announced, emotionally I did not like it all. It also initially didn’t do anything for me on paper since it feels like a lateral move at best, maybe even a downgrade (outside of Josh Richardson having a better three-point shooting season than White). But once I put emotions and raw stats behind me, I was able to see the bigger picture, which Jesus eloquently spelled out. Their current ceiling isn’t very high, the stockpile of first round picks they’re getting could be huge, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson seem primed for extensions, and Josh Primo could be something special. I still don’t like that Derrick is gone, but after some time to think, I have at least accepted it.
Spurs Defeat Pelicans, 124-114

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 124-114. Dejounte Murray recorded 31 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while CJ McCollum tallied a season-high 36 points, along with 11 rebounds and 5 assists for the Pelicans in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 22-35 on the season, while the Pelicans fall to 22-34.
Report: Spurs expected to buy out Dragic; Lakers, Nets, Dubs among suitors

Goran Dragic is about to become the NBA's most sought-after prize. The veteran point guard is expected to finalize a buyout with the San Antonio Spurs within the next week, and at least six teams are already chasing his services, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Suitors include the Brooklyn Nets,...
Assessing the San Antonio Spurs after the NBA trade deadline

The San Antonio Spurs are usually conservative at the trade deadline, but general manager Brian Wright stunned fans with a collection of deals that shuffled the roster. Out went Derrick White, Drew Eubanks, and Thaddeus Young, and in came Tomas Satorasnky, Josh Richardson, and a surplus of first and second-round draft compensation.
