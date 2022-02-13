The Spurs rode defense and Dejounte Murray to victory over the Pelicans

The Spurs traded Derrick White for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a first round pick and the rights to swap picks in 2026. Do you like the move?. Marilyn Dubinski: I am the type of fan who gets emotionally attached to players drafted by the Spurs, and who stick and around and give their all to the city and organization. So in that sense, when it was first announced, emotionally I did not like it all. It also initially didn’t do anything for me on paper since it feels like a lateral move at best, maybe even a downgrade (outside of Josh Richardson having a better three-point shooting season than White). But once I put emotions and raw stats behind me, I was able to see the bigger picture, which Jesus eloquently spelled out. Their current ceiling isn’t very high, the stockpile of first round picks they’re getting could be huge, Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson seem primed for extensions, and Josh Primo could be something special. I still don’t like that Derrick is gone, but after some time to think, I have at least accepted it.

