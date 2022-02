Teams in desperate need of a win will meet in Madison Square Garden on Monday as the New York Knicks host the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks (25-32) have lost five of their last six games, while OKC (17-39) enters in on a five-game losing streak. New York's injury report consists of Derrick Rose (ankle) and RJ Barrett (ankle), who are both ruled out, while Nerlens Noel (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle) and Mitchell Robinson (ankle) are questionable. The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle), Mike Muscala (ankle) and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (foot).

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO