Erin Jackson has ended the United States’ individual medal drought in speed skating, surging to a historic Olympic gold in the women’s 500m. The former roller derby skater from Ocala, Florida, who went off in the penultimate pair from the inside lane on Sunday night, completed the all-out sprint for one and a quarter laps of the oval in a time of 37.04sec to move into gold medal position. After the final pair came up short, Jackson embraced her coach then sat on the padding along the infield crying tears of jubilation.

SOCIETY ・ 1 DAY AGO