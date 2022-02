The last undefeated team left in the LCS fell on Sunday when Team Liquid (3-1) knocked out FlyQuest (3-1) in 37 minutes. Both teams stood pat for the most part early on, preferring to head into the mid game to pick up a lead. There, Liquid struck in a big way with their poke composition, dealing massive damage with impunity from Fly's carries. FlyQuest did an admirable job finding engages on isolated Liquid members, but TL's poke was just too strong. With Cloud Soul making them impossible to catch late in the game, Liquid cruised through FlyQuest's defenses for the win.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO