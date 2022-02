NASA has shared an updated picture of the James Webb Space Telescope with us. They also gave us an update on the telescope’s position. In the picture, shared on Instagram, we can see all of the space telescope’s hexagonal mirrors. In all, there are 18 mirrors on the telescope. Together, these smaller mirrors make up one big mirror, which measures 21.6 feet across. The mirrors are covered in gold, which helps them reflect infrared light. However, since the picture is in black and white, you can’t tell. The picture itself is a little blurry, but that’s because the James Webb Space Telescope is not fully set up yet. It will take months for the telescope to be completely ready.

ASTRONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO