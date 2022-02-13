ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Have the Los Angeles Rams ever won a Super Bowl?

By Christian Stone Los Angeles Times
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rams have won a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams, however, have yet to win a Super Bowl. During the franchise’s 22-year L.A. sabbatical, the Rams went to two Super Bowls in St. Louis, winning the 2000 title on Mike Jones tackle of the Titans’ Kevin Dyson at the one...

Sporting News

Who won Super Bowl MVP in 2022? Cooper Kupp edges Rams teammate Aaron Donald in controversial vote

Super Bowl 56 was full of noteworthy, impactful performances — but only one that could result in Super Bowl MVP. Two players stood out above all others in that race for Super Bowl 56 MVP: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. Both were instrumental to their teams' success in the 23-20 victory. Both had impactful plays in huge moments, including in the final stages of the final game of the season.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

When it came to earning Super Bowl ring, Rams’ Aaron Donald answered the bell

Seated behind a dais in a makeshift interview room in SoFi Stadium, Aaron Donald was now unquestionably the most accomplished defensive player of his generation, a Super Bowl win added to a resumé that already included countless individual achievements. He was also a father who kept a promise. By...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: Top 3 takeaways from LA’s win in Super Bowl 56

The Los Angeles Rams are world champions after winning Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Here are the top three takeaways from the title game. Kupp made the game winning score again. He caught the pass that set up the game winning kick against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round. He caught the touchdown to bring the team in range against the San Francisco 49ers and then made the play to set up that game winning field goal. Then here in the Super Bowl, with the Bengals focused on stopping him he posted eight catches for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He was the better athlete than any of the defenders that tried to cover him and he was the better receiver than the Bengals JaMarr Chase who had zero touchdowns.
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

This Super Bowl prediction is Plaschke-proof: Rams will dominate Bengals

This one is so easy, even the worst annual prediction column in Super Bowl history can’t get it wrong. This one is so basic, even the buzz that surrounds my 5-17 Super Bowl prediction record can be ignored. Yes, I was once wrong 11 straight times. Yes, I once...
NFL
sandiegouniontribune.com

Rams eager to ‘finish this deal’ and win Super Bowl on home turf vs. Bengals

There could not be a more perfect scenario for the star-studded Rams. Six years after returning from St. Louis, they fulfilled a mandate to play in Super Bowl LVI at owner Stan Kroenke’s $5-billion SoFi Stadium. Coach Sean McVay and his team have spent two weeks preparing at their own practice facility — and sleeping in their own beds.
NFL

