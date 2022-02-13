ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pantego Police Officer Dies Of COVID-19

By CBSDFW.com Staff
 23 hours ago

PANTEGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Pantego Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Sheli Godbold, Badge #610, on February 10, 2022, after a long hard fight with COVID-19.

(credit: Pantego Police Department)

Corporal Godbold started her police career at the Euless Police Department from 2004 until 2012. She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis which temporarily ended her police career due to complications from MS.

Godbold went to Russia for stem cell treatment and worked hard to return to policing. She was hired by the Pantego Police Department as a patrol officer in 2016 and was promoted to Detective with the rank of Corporal in 2018.

Godbold was active in the Pantego community and participated in MS fundraising marathons and other activities. During the Feb. 2021 ice storm, she used her own Jeep to give rides to frontline medical workers.

Godbold also worked off duty police jobs on her time off at the Cowboy and Ranger games with the Arlington Police Department to provide security and traffic control.

Pantego Police ask others to “please keep Sheli, her daughter Kayla, family, friends, and the staff of the Town of Pantego in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

The department said it will announce service details soon.

Susan Docken
18h ago

Show some compassion. Hope you remember what you said, when you or someone you love needs the help these officers. "🙏" PRAYERS for the family.

Guest
16h ago

Thank you for your commitment to serve your community, Thank you for being brave, all your sacrifices and all your selfless service. Prayers to your family and friends. Fallen but never forgotten. Rest in peace sister. We will see you on the flip side.

