With a vacant seat on the Supreme Court, the nation is eager to see who President Biden chooses to succeed retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. The president has said he will choose a Black woman, prompting speculation about his picks — but there's one more contender who wants a chance: 11-year-old Maddi Morgan, who wrote a letter to the White House asking to be chosen for the role.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO