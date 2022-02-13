ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rookie guard Jalen Suggs pushing Magic’s pace as western swing wraps up in Denver

By Khobi Price, Orlando Sentinel
 23 hours ago

Jalen Suggs didn’t need a lot of time to establish what he was looking to do offensively against the Phoenix Suns Saturday.

After a defensive rebound 45 seconds into the game, Suggs led the Orlando Magic on a fastbreak that ended with the rookie guard driving into Mikal Bridges’ chest and forcing two Phoenix defenders (Devin Booker and Jae Crowder) to help off their defensive assignments before dishing an assist for a Cole Anthony (Booker’s assignment) 3-pointer for the game’s first score.

The Magic (13-45) wound up losing 132-105 to the league-best Suns (46-10), but that Suggs’ drive in transition foreshadowed the pressure he’d put on the rim and the pace he’d put forth en route to recording 20 points (7 of 14), a career-high 10 assists and 6 rebounds for his first double-double.

“I liked the pace of the game,” coach Jamahl Mosley said of Suggs. “His ability to push the ball up the floor. He got a lot of guys easy shots being able to get out in transition [and] attacking before the defense was set. I really like his aggressiveness.”

The rookie guard’s next opportunity to push the pace is expected to come Monday night when the Magic conclude their 4-game western swing with a 9 p.m. EST tipoff at Denver. The Magic, who are 1-2 on the trip, will return for a home game against Atlanta at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Of Suggs’ 10 assists in Phoenix, 7 came in transition and 8 of them came within the first eight seconds of the Magic’s possession. He scored 3 of his 7 buckets on a fastbreak and focused on getting Orlando into early offense after a defensive rebound or even after the Suns made a shot.

“Me and Markelle [Fultz] have talked about it a lot — pushing the pace and wanting to play faster,” Suggs said. “It makes things easier for everybody, including myself, when you’re able to steal some easy baskets, you’re one-on-one and there’s no big back in the paint [and] no help or whether it’s creating the problem for somebody else. It’s all about trying to play fast and trying to get as many opportunities to get good looks as we can.”

The Magic, whose 101.38 possessions per 48 minutes since Jan. 14 — when Suggs returned from his fractured right thumb — ranks third in the league, have played even quicker when Suggs is on the floor. They’ve played at a 103.65 pace with Suggs compared to a 101.28 pace when he’s on the bench.

Orlando has ranked in the top-10 in pace after defensive rebounds and an opponent’s made shot since Suggs’ return in mid-January, according to inpredictable .

“It was something we talked about while I was out,” Suggs said. “We watched a lot of film on Markelle and how fast he’d play and steal buckets, get easy looks for other people. It allows you to be in more control of the game. Just try to find ways to help our offense, help our team and make things easier.”

And by matching up against Suns guard Chris Paul, who had 10 points, 15 assists and 5 rebounds Saturday, Suggs also got an up-close lesson on how to control the pace of a game without playing fast.

The Suns, who have a pace of 99.86 on the season, have played at a pace of 99.76 with Paul on the floor and a 104.06 pace when he’s on the bench.

“The biggest thing I took away from [Saturday] was how in control everything Chris Paul was,” he said. “He’ll get [the ball] with 10 [seconds on the clock], stand up, hold it, put guys in position where they need to be, call for the ball screen even as the time’s winding down with 6, 7 seconds. He’s never in a rush. He takes his time and gets to his spot.

“That’s the biggest thing I took away from him: how poised he was through all the different coverages.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Khobi Price at khprice@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price .

Comments / 0

