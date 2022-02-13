ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

ABC News Host Confronts Lindsey Graham Over Trump Calling Him a 'RINO'

By Xander Landen
Newsweek
 1 day ago
The senator said the GOP's 2024 presidential nomination is Trump's "for the taking" during Sunday's...

Comments / 173

tired of the bullshit
23h ago

Ok I’m not a Graham fan but IMO the trumpies are the RINOs. I have full respect for Cheney and the rest that voted for impeachment. Need to root this cancer out of the Republican Party so we can go back to civil public discourse and get stuff accomplished

Reply(29)
168
albert lee
1d ago

Trump will never talk about the future bc he's stuck in the past especially with him losing the presidency to Biden fairly & Trump's continuation of his lies that the election was stolen from him, even before the election against Biden, Trump stated that the election was rigged against him, little did we know that it was Trump rigging the election by hoping Pence would decertify the electors in 7 states which Pence didn't thus saving our democracy 🙄

Reply(14)
119
Bob Eddy
20h ago

Must I constantly remind the Trump cult...There are only the classes of people in Trump world...Those he has thrown under the bus and those at the station waiting for the bus!

Reply(4)
64
